With play in District 8-5A volleyball winding down, there isn’t any intrigue surrounding which programs will represent the conference when the postseason gets underway – Denton, Justin Northwest, Lake Dallas and The Colony will all take part in the tournament.
That certainty is likely a weight off the shoulders of head coach Kristinn Holbrooks and Lake Dallas, which had to come out on the right side of a coin flip a season ago to crack the postseason under one-and-done head coach Jason Roemer.
Still, Holbrooks said she hadn’t even discussed it leading up to Friday’s match, preferring to have her athletes focused on the present.
“We have not told them yet,” she said. “I know they are smart, and, if they looked at the standings, they would understand, but our entire discussion this week has been that we need two more wins, and we need to prove to ourselves we are good enough to compete with (Denton).”
The guaranteed spot was also a relief for The Colony and head coach Terri Harrod, who missed out on the playoffs a year ago after ending up on the wrong end of a three-way tie for the third and fourth seeds.
Harrod commended her senior class for helping lift the program to a situation where it could avoid a wild, win-and-in final night.
“My senior leadership has just been tremendous, especially out of Ashley Procious, Jayda Coleman and Yazmyn Walker,” she said. “Yazmyn just continues to grow and help us out a little bit more. … They’ve been working hard, and (they’re) loyal to the program.”
Though the four teams are determined, where exactly the bottom three of those four clubs finish – and which teams the programs will line up across from in round No. 1 – remains to be seen.
Sitting at 11-0 going into Friday’s matchup with Lake Dallas (results unavailable as of press time), 2018 district champ Denton will retain its crown regardless of whether the Lady Falcons pulled off the upset and prevented a second consecutive perfect conference run.
Underneath the Lady Broncos, Justin Northwest entered Friday with the best shot at locking up the No. 2 seed out of the league. The Lady Texans split with Lake Dallas, but will finish with Denton Braswell and Little Elm, teams that had combined to go 4-16 entering Friday’s slate of games. Should the Lady Texans win out, Lake Dallas would have had to take down Denton Friday before moving on to beat Denton Ryan Tuesday, which would force the teams into a tie at 9-3.
The Colony would also need some help to move up from the fourth spot in the standings, as Lake Dallas held a one-win advantage over the Lady Cougars entering Friday (7-3 against 6-5). The Lady Cougars will round out their league slate against Braswell Tuesday after a Friday bye, but a win over either Denton or Ryan by the Lady Falcons would lock The Colony into the last postseason seed.
The No. 4 spot would see the Lady Cougars draw either Grapevine or Boswell, as the two programs are currently duking it out for the top spot in District 7-5A. Each was 11-1 entering Friday’s action (having split the season series between them), so both programs winning out would result in a scenario where a coin flip or seeding game would determine seeds Nos. 1 and 2 in the league.
Harrod said she and her club would prefer Boswell, though the Lady Cougars will prepare for either team up until their opponent is set in stone.
“We’re going to definitely prep the same way, but if we could get some help from other people in our district, it would be wonderful to be able to play Boswell,” she said. “That’s who I’d like to play. … I don’t think they have the size like Grapevine does on the net or the offensive power that Grapevine has.”
For Lake Dallas, a bi-district win would be the program’s first since 2014, as the Lady Falcons have been bounced by their opening postseason opponent four consecutive times.
“We had the opportunity to scout the three prospective first-round teams as a staff and will have a game plan in place for each,” Holbrooks said. “We are excited for another opportunity to change the culture of Lake Dallas volleyball, and, once we get to that match, our focus will be on being coachable against teams they have not seen this season.”
