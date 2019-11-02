For the volleyball programs at Lake Dallas and The Colony, the real work is set to begin.
After finishing third and fourth, respectively, behind champion Denton and runner-up Justin Northwest in District 8-5A play, the Lady Falcons and Lady Cougars have their sights set on their first-round opponents.
Lake Dallas will get set for District 7-5A No. 2 seed Boswell, while The Colony will square off with the league’s champion in Grapevine. Lake Dallas and Boswell will take place 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of North Texas, while the Lady Cougars will meet Grapevine at the same time at Flower Mound Marcus.
Last season, 7-5A swept 8-5A in the bi-district round, though only Justin Northwest and 7-5A No. 3 Birdville will reprise a 2018 matchup. Denton and 7-5A No. 4 Colleyville Heritage will round out this season’s bouts.
For Lake Dallas, despite now making the postseason in six consecutive seasons, the Lady Falcons are still in search of the program’s ultimate goal since the beginning of 2019 – to finally break through with the team’s first bi-district win since 2014.
Even with her district’s sweep a season ago at the hands of 7-5A, Lake Dallas head coach Kristinn Holbrooks said she’s confident not only in her own program, which features a solid mix of youth combined with postseason experience, but in the entire district.
As The Colony preps for a stout Grapevine program, head coach Terri Harrod said her Lady Cougars are keying on a bevy of strong hitters that can threaten scoring from multiple angles.
Though the program, which went 13-1 in league play this season, will certainly be favored over the No. 4 seed Lady Cougars, Harrod said her group is confident that it can play with anyone.
“We have a good team, we have good chemistry, and the kids are playing well,” she said. “They really feel and believe that they’re a good team and that they can win, (which) makes my job a little bit easier, at times, for this team. … (I feel like) our defense is a little bit better, and our offense is a little bit faster, so I think we have a really good chance to play a really nice match against Grapevine and win it.”
Like Lake Dallas, The Colony is also feeling the allure of a gold ball for a bi-district championship.
“Their goal is to win it and get a trophy, so we’ve put a little material upon it,” she said. “They want that gold ball for the bi-district championship, and I feel like that’s a really good little carrot for them to work hard and to play like they really want to win it.”
In the Lady Falcons’ matchup, Holbrooks said her club will be honing in on being flexible within the course of the match and on taking Boswell out of its system, which can be deadly if allowed to work unimpeded.
In particular, Holbrooks said she’ll need her program to serve well and to keep the ball away from Boswell senior, captain and libero Emily AhLeong through both those serves and precise attacking.
