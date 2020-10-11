Lake Dallas' volleyball team was swept in both matches that it played last week, losing to Grapevine 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-16) on Friday, and to Justin Northwest 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-9) on Oct. 6.
In the second set against Grapevine, Lake Dallas held leads of 5-3 and 9-7. But, the Lady Mustangs, a regional semifinalist a year ago, rallied to win the set by two points.
Senior Candace Collier finished with three kills, 10 digs and one block. Junior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn led the Lady Falcons' efforts on the front row with eight kills, one block and six digs.
Freshman Georgia Stinson turned in a solid all-around performance with three kills, 16 assists, two blocks and six digs. Senior middle blocker Macie Banks chipped in three blocks and three kills. Senior setter Karen Melvin dished out 11 assists in addition to seven digs.
Against Northwest, Gunn tallied a team-high six kills. Collier added four kills and one block. Stinson contributed 10 assists, two blocks and five kills. Melvin had nine assists.
Lake Dallas fell to 3-5 overall, 0-3 in District 6-5A.
The Lady Falcons have three matches this upcoming week, including a make-up match with Colleyville Heritage. Lake Dallas hosts Birdville on Tuesday, travels to Denton Ryan on Friday and will host Heritage at 2 p.m. Saturday. Heritage had to shut down its program for two weeks over concerns of COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.