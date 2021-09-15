It’s been a tough start to District 6-5A play for the Lake Dallas volleyball team.
The Lady Falcons showed plenty of fight in the third set of Tuesday’s match at Colleyville Heritage, but the visitors were unable to overcome a dominant start by the Lady Panthers in a 2-0 loss (25-7, 25-8, 25-22).
It was the second straight loss to start district play for Lake Dallas (12-12 overall, 0-2 district).
The Lady Falcons commenced conference play Sept. 10 against reigning district champion Denton and the Broncos went on to earn a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-14, 25-18).
Lake Dallas senior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn notched the volleyball version of a double-double with 15 kills and 11 digs. Reagan Hamm dished out 24 assists. Rachel Armstrong contributed four kills and three blocks. Maddy Hirniese dug out 17 balls. Ashley Machuca added six kills and nine digs.
Lake Dallas hits the road Tuesday for a match at Birdville before returning home for three straight home tilts against Grapevine (Sept. 24), Denton Ryan (Sept. 28) and Richland (Oct. 1). All matches start at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.