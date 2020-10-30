Lake Dallas ISD spokesperson Anthony Tosie has confirmed that Friday evening’s District 5-6A volleyball match between Lake Dallas and Justin Northwest will not be played due to COVID-19 concerns within the Lady Falcons’ volleyball program.
Tosie said the positive test was discovered earlier in the day, but due to privacy laws, couldn't disclose whether it was a player or coach who tested positive for the virus.
It is unclear as to whether that match as well as any of the four others remaining on Lake Dallas’ schedule will be played at a later day. The Lady Falcons were scheduled to return to the court Tuesday night at Grapevine, followed by matches against Birdville (Nov. 6), Denton Ryan (Nov. 10) and Richland (Nov. 13).
Per Lake Dallas ISD policies, contact tracing is always conducted when the school district receives a case, and they look at any interactions that the infected individual had to determine who needs to quarantine and for how long, based on when close contact occurred.
“It could vary when each person is released from quarantine, depending on when he or she had close contact,” Tosie said. “If we find close contact did occur, we look at when it took place and count the 14 days (isolation period) from there.”
