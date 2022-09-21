CORINTH – The Lake Dallas volleyball team came into the start of District 7-5A play looking to build on a strong preseason.
The Lady Falcons went 7-8 during the non-district portion of their schedule, which included a 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 win over Creekview on Aug. 30, as well as victories over Irving (twice), Frisco Panther Creek, Everman and RL Turner.
But Lake Dallas is still in search of its first win in the month of September. Although there is a long way to go before the end of the regular season, the Lady Falcons hope that Tuesday’s 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 loss to Grapevine is just a minor setback. Lake Dallas dipped to 0-4 in district and 7-12 overall.
If a four-game losing streak wasn’t enough, Lake Dallas is having to go about its business minus one of its top players on the front row. Senior middle hitter Altyn Bartley was seen on crutches Tuesday. She is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.
Lake Dallas led just one time on the evening. That occurrence came when junior Haley Beggs rose in the air on the right side of the court for a block, which gave the Lady Falcons a 2-1 lead in the second set.
And while Beggs delivered a few timely plays at the net for Lake Dallas, as did seniors Olivia Wood, Rachel Armstrong and junior Reagan Hamm with some instinctive kills, the Lady Falcons were unable to overcome a slew of passing, serving and hitting errors.
Grapevine came into the match with an overall record of 6-14, but the Mustangs battled through a tough preseason schedule that included Flower Mound, Southlake Carroll, V.R. Eaton, Byron Nelson and Boswell.
All of those tough opponents has gotten Grapevine ready for the grind of 7-5A. Using an effective hitting attack powered by junior Ava Shankle and seniors Sydney Engel and Greyson Button, the Mustangs picked up their third straight conference win Tuesday.
Lake Dallas got to within 6-5 in the second set after a kill by Wood. However, Button proceeded to restore the momentum for Grapevine. Button put down a kill on the ensuing point, and a short time later, recorded three service aces in a span of four points to give the Mustangs a 12-5 lead.
The home crowd looked to fire up Lake Dallas during the third set. The Falcon faithful exhaled a loud cheer after Hamm buried a kill to even the score at 1-1.
But, a ball hit out of bounds by Lake Dallas three points later gave Grapevine the lead for good. The Mustangs then stepped behind the service line and proceeded to distance themselves from the Lady Falcons. Grapevine junior Avery Canter served six straight points, including a service ace that gave the Mustangs a 10-2 lead.
Lake Dallas is off until next Tuesday, when Denton comes to Corinth. First serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
See the best photos from Lake Dallas' District 7-5A volleyball match vs. Grapevine
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.