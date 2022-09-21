Haley Beggs

Lake Dallas junior Haley Beggs hits the ball over the hands of Grapevine defenders Afton Conner (11) and Cheyenne Gunner (13) during Tuesday’s home match.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

CORINTH – The Lake Dallas volleyball team came into the start of District 7-5A play looking to build on a strong preseason.

The Lady Falcons went 7-8 during the non-district portion of their schedule, which included a 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 win over Creekview on Aug. 30, as well as victories over Irving (twice), Frisco Panther Creek, Everman and RL Turner.

