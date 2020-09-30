Lake Dallas had Denton on the ropes.
The Lady Falcons’ volleyball team shook off a nine-point loss in the first set to win each of the next two sets to put the Lady Broncos on the verge of their first loss in district play since 2018.
On this night, Lake Dallas wasn’t able to finish off Denton.
The Lady Broncos strung together two impressive games to defeat the Lady Falcons on their home court Tuesday night in five sets (25-16, 23-25, 23-25, 25-8, 15-3) to commence District 6-5A play for both teams.
“We have depth in experience,” said Kristinn Holbrooks, Lake Dallas head volleyball coach. “It is the mindset of finishing. We will be focusing on if you are up two sets to one or two sets to zero, like we have been at home, finishing with a loss should not happen.”
Despite the loss, Holbrooks said there were some positive aspects from the match that her Lady Falcons can build on.
The second-year head coach complimented the play of sophomore libero Maddy Hirneise, freshman Georgia Stinson and senior setter Karen Melvin.
Melvin dished out 16 assists running the offense in addition to nine digs. Stinson had a solid, all-around effort with 17 assists, seven digs, three kills and three blocks.
“Maddy had one of her best matches as a second-year varsity player,” Holbrooks said. “Georgia Stinson did a great job utilizing Macie Banks in the middle and blocking and hitting in the middle herself. Karen Melvin did a great job moving the ball around offensively even in sets where she was out of system and chasing the pass down.”
Junior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn led Lake Dallas’ hitting attack with 10 kills, to go along with 14 digs, three blocks and one ace. Banks, a senior middle blocker, also recorded 10 kills in addition to a team-high four blocks. Senior Lanie Schantz contributed four kills, three aces and two blocks. Fellow senior Candace Collier added 20 digs, five kills, one block and one service ace.
Denton improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in 6-5A with the loss, while Lake Dallas dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in district.
In its final tune-up before the start of district play, Lake Dallas split a pair of matches on Friday at Flower Mound Marcus. Lake Dallas finished strong in a four-set win over Richardson Pearce (25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 25-14) and lost in three sets to host Marcus (25-18, 25-18, 25-10).
Gunn took control on the front row in the Lady Falcons’ win over Pearce, finishing the match with 17 kills and two aces. Collier nearly had a double-double with nine kills and 13 digs. Schantz had seven kills. Melvin and Stinson each dished out 21 assists. Stinson also had six blocks.
Against Marcus, Melvin and Stinson combined for 24 assists. Collier chipped in nine digs and her seven kills tied her with Gunn in that statistical category. Banks had three blocks.
Lake Dallas is scheduled to return to action for a 5 p.m. Friday home match against Colleyville Heritage (4-4, 0-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.