Kristinn Holbrooks can’t recall a year in her life that she has not seen a live volleyball match during the month of August.
The second-year head coach for Lake Dallas’ volleyball team has been accustomed to either playing in or coaching a team during the spring or summer seasons, and by the time the high school season starts in August, to take in a live match.
COVID-19 changed those plans. The start of the season for teams in Classes 5A and 6A has been pushed back by one month by the University Interscholastic League because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fall practices don’t start until Sept. 8.
“By far in my 36 years of living, this is the longest I've been without watching or coaching live volleyball, Holbrooks said. “I'm dying not playing volleyball inside each day, because I didn't coach club for the first time this year, so I'm having some withdrawals."
But, Holbrooks sees a light at the end of the tunnel. That’s because Lake Dallas is less than two weeks away from the start of the preseason.
The Lady Falcons will take flight on Sept. 10 for the first of three consecutive of days of scrimmages. Liberty Christian School, located in Argyle, will be the site of Lake Dallas’ first competition against someone other than themselves since last season ended in November. The Lady Falcons hit the road again Sept. 11, this time to Forney. Another road scrimmage against perennial powerhouse Hebron awaits Lake Dallas on Sept. 12.
“Liberty Christian has a really good team,” Holbrooks said. “Their best player is coming back. She is a really good outside hitter. They have a new middle blocker coming from Eaton High School. It’ll be a good, solid start going against a good team in Forney and then against a really good, championship program in Hebron.
“Our goal going into the preseason was to find a way, win or lose, to prepare ourselves for the type of teams that we're going to face in district, because this district is going to be very, very solid and hard.”
The UIL’s biennial district realignment plan has put Lake Dallas in District 6-5A along with Colleyville Heritage, reigning undefeated district champion Denton, Denton Ryan, Grapevine, Birdville, Richland and Justin Northwest.
Although those teams may be enemies once the ball is in the air, they have come together as friends and have teamed up to place cameras in all nine of their respective gymnasiums to ensure that fans have the capability to live stream the matches.
Fans will still be able to watch games in person but will have to order tickets through an online system through the school that they plan to drive to and, upon arrival, must fill out an online form in which they prove they aren’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19.
That is just one of the changes that teams have had to adjust to during the current pandemic.
There will be no sharing of water cups, only individual cups. Players will have to stay in the same seats throughout the entirety of the match. Seats will be spaced 6 feet apart. Teams will not change sides after each set. After each point, a new ball that has been properly sanitized will be handed to the player who is serving. Coaches, as well as any players who are not on the court, will have to wear masks.
Social distancing guidelines such as those are ones that Lake Dallas has incorporated into its summer practices.
“I've seen a lot of posts of matches from Argyle, two from Sanger,” Holbrooks said. “They were wearing a gaiter around their necks and pull up. That's what most high schools seem to be doing. Our high school has gaiters. We’re very fortunate that our school has bought LD gaiters so that every student on campus will wear them this year.”
Lake Dallas volleyball schedule
Sept. 10 at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Forney, 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Hebron, TBD
Sept. 15 at Denton Braswell, 5 p.m.
Sept. 18 Keller Fossil Ridge, 5 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Lewisville, 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Marcus (Marcus, JJ Pearce), 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 Denton, 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 Colleyville Heritage, 5 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Northwest, 5 p.m.
Oct. 9 Grapevine, 5 p.m.
Oct. 13 Birdville, 5 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Denton Ryan, 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 Richland, 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Denton, 5 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Colleyville Heritage, 5 p.m.
Oct. 30 Northwest, 5 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Grapevine, 5 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Birdville, 5 p.m.
Nov. 10 Denton Ryan, 5 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Richland, 5 p.m.
