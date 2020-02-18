It was more than a decade in the making.
For the last 12 years, despite numerous chances in the bi-district round, the Lake Dallas girls basketball team had not won a playoff game.
But on Tuesday night at V.R. Eaton, that all changed. As players celebrated, took photos with the latest trophy they will add to the school in addition to the co-district title out of District 8-5A, they were basking in all that they just accomplished.
With a 67-47 victory over Azle, the Lady Falcons won their first playoff contest since 2008, securing a tilt against Mansfield Legacy in the area round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Southlake Carroll.
“I don’t think I knew it was 12 years. That’s crazy,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “We had just talked to the girls about making sure we stay ready. We got down in a hole early, never really panicked, didn’t have to call a timeout. They just steadily chipped away.”
Although Azle got off to a quick lead – including taking multiple seven-point advantages on the scoreboard — and maneuvered its way through the Lake Dallas press, the Lady Falcons did what they had all year — weathering the storm, fighting their way through everything and showing their grittiness that molded them into champions.
Lake Dallas scored 20 points in each of the final two quarters and outscored Azle by 22 points during that 16-minute span to overcome a 29-27 halftime deficit and turn it into a 47-39 lead heading into the final period and a 67-47 final.
“We’ve had ballgames where that’s kind of been the situation,” Davis said. “They just know to settle down, get their bearings about them. They just really fought back. That was a great second half — just really kind of turning the tables, getting after it, executing plays, hitting shots. I’m just so proud of them. That’s awesome. I hope they enjoy it.”
Senior Dorian Norris did what she did all throughout the season, just like the rest of her Lake Dallas squad.
Norris – who came in averaging more than 13 points per game - scored a team-high 22 points. Yet while her offensive prowess was on display for much of the evening, so was her hustle and effort on the other end of the court.
As she overcame some tough misses, Norris sprinted back on defense and forced multiple turnovers, getting her team the ball back on a number of occasions and letting those takeaways lead to buckets.
“That’s Dorian,” said Allie Buchanan, sophomore post. “She does everything.”
Behind Norris, a youthful Lake Dallas team that features eight players that are sophomores or younger stepped up once again.
Sophomore Bailey Broughton scored 17 points and went 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, including 13 points alone in the second half and nine of those coming in the third quarter that helped the Lady Falcons take over. Freshman Camryn Richardson added 11 points off the bench and provided a very impactful spark in the early going, playing a pivotal role in Lake Dallas get past a 13-6 deficit in the first few minutes by scoring eight points, hitting a pair of 3s and making a beautiful cut to the basket.
And next to those players was Buchanan, who did all of the dirty work and fought her way for everything in her first game back from an injury that sidelined her since January. Buchanan scored six points, forced an inordinate number of jump balls and grabbed rebounds left and right, making all of the necessary plays that keyed the Lake Dallas victory.
“Allie – this is her first game back since she went down back in January,” Davis said. “It was like any hand that was on the ball, it was Allie. She was just getting a hand on everything. Cam came in and hit some big 3s. She had a couple for us in the first half and a couple in the second. Bailey really just took care of the ball, knocked down some shots as well, got to the basket.”
Now, a hungry Lake Dallas bunch wants to keep this train rolling and extend its season another day, which all starts with Mansfield Legacy as the team looks for to next qualify for the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2008.
“We haven’t accomplished anything yet,” Broughton said. “We’ve got to keep going.”
