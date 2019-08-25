The Lake Dallas volleyball team has made the postseason in each of the last five seasons.
Once there, the Lady Falcons have quietly bowed out in the first round in four of the five trips.
Changing that culture of eventual mediocrity and the external perspective of the Lady Falcons, who snuck into the tournament in 2018 despite a losing record both overall and in league play, is the biggest item on first-year head coach Kristinn Holbrooks’ to-do list.
To that end, the Lady Falcons have gotten out to a middling 8-9 start, though Holbrooks said stiff competition and plenty of what-might-have-been matches have contributed to the sub-.500 mark.
Riding a three-game winning streak heading into this weekend’s Sawyer Camillo Memorial Volleyball Tournament in Argyle, Holbrooks hopes a dash of confidence can keep her young program heading toward its ultimate goal of not only making another appearance in the postseason, but making a little noise once there.
“Our confidence is probably at an all-time high, for the most part,” she said. “I feel like this is a program where they are not used to winning. So it’s almost like, at times, they seem more comfortable – not accepting of losing, but more comfortable where it’s almost been the expectation, and they know it’s the expectation of other teams we play that we’re an automatic win. Right now, it’s just maintaining that confidence and figuring out a few things to where we can be more consistent”
Outside of 2018 Setter of the Year Ruthie Forson, who serves as the model of consistency for the Lady Falcons and as the program’s unquestioned leader, Holbrooks has been pleased with the overall steps taken by the Lady Falcon defense in the wake of the departure of alum and 2018 libero Bailey Avila.
In particular, Holbrooks has been excited with the performances of acting libero and junior Karen Melvin, who Holbrooks wanted to have an important role this fall before being the likely replacement for the graduating Forson next season, and fellow junior Candace Collier, who has also stepped up to help the club adapt to its new defensive identity.
Overall, though, Holbrooks said the biggest impact has been made by sophomore outside hitter Caelyn Gunn, who has paced the team in kills and passing out of serve-receive looks and taken on a leadership role despite not being eligible for an official captaincy.
“I think, freshman year, it was more of a development, learn how to lead [year],” Holbrooks said. “This season, we had our captain applications go out, and we only allow juniors and seniors to apply for it, and she was a little frustrated at first. She was like, ‘You know, I feel like I can be a captain this year. I learned a lot.’ I told her you don’t have to have that title to be a leader on the court, and she took that and has just run with it.”
Holbrooks has pushed an identity of being relentless and playing with aggression, noting that the sizable chip on the shoulder of the Lady Falcons brought about by their recent postseason woes had aided in that effort.
Moving into district play, there is no illusion blinding the team to the road ahead – in order to achieve the result they desire, the Lady Falcons will need to take a step forward and be among District 8-5A’s elite in the second season of play in the conference.
“I told them that we’re going to funnel all of that and we’re going to be relentless in everything that we do,” Holbrooks said. “We want to walk into a gym and have other teams know that it’s not going to be an easy game and it’s not going to be an easy match. If we do lose, it’s going to go five sets, and it’s going to be all the way down to the wire.”
Following two more weeks on non-district action, the Lady Falcons will open district play at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 with a road matchup against Justin Northwest.
For continued coverage of the local sports scene, follow @TaylorRaglin on Twitter.
