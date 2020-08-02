When the University Interscholastic League released modifications to the activities calendar for the 2020-21 school year on July 21, one recommendation that it made is for coaches to set up their team's game schedule to accommodate for any cancellations or postponements because of positive coronavirus tests.
Class 5A-District 7 head coaches got the ball rolling during a July 27 Zoom meeting on a number of scenarios that could unfold – an issue that will continue to be discussed before going for a final vote later this week or early next week, according to Lake Dallas head football coach Michael Young.
“There's some different scenarios that we've talked about, anything from going to two zones in our district to just playing district games and moving all of our district games to week one and eliminating our non-district games so we have some flexibility at the end of the year with bye weeks,” Young said. “So, there is a lot of different things that we've got to go through as a district. All of us will vote and decide on what we're going to do and move on.”
District 7 consists of Lake Dallas, Denison, Frisco, Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Liberty, Frisco Memorial, Lovejoy, Princeton and Prosper Rock Hill.
Young confirmed in a phone interview Tuesday that his Falcons, as previously scheduled, will host The Colony in a pre-season scrimmage at Falcon Stadium in late September.
High turnout for booster club tournament
Even during a pandemic, boosters come out in full force to support the Lake Dallas football team.
Eighty-four golfers teed off Monday in the 17th annual Lake Dallas Quarterback Club Golf Tournament held at Indian Creek Golf Club in Carrollton, raising money to help the Falcon football team purchase items such as new equipment, a new entrance tunnel that leads the players onto the field during pregame introductions and new headsets for the coaches.
All of the money raised helps to off-set at least a good chunk of the costs that Lake Dallas ISD would have to absorb for the football program, allowing the school district to shift some or all of the funds that it had allocated for the football team to more pressing needs.
"We thought it would be difficult to get people and to get support,” Young said. “We had a great turnout. It was better than even last year with all of this COVID stuff. We were really excited about it.”
Social distancing guidelines were in place due to coronavirus concerns. Golfers got out of their car and walked to their assigned golf carts, played a round of golf then proceeded to pick up any prizes they won at the conclusion of the event. Contests for closest to the pin and longest tee shot were held and prizes such as a 55-inch flat screen television, a cooler, golf bags and putters were awarded.
Of course, nothing was more exciting for Young and his coaching staff than to hear fellow golfers talk about the upcoming high school football season. Until two weeks ago, there was uncertainty as to whether the season would be played. The UIL recently announced to push back the start of the season for teams in both 5A and 6A by five weeks due to recent spikes in the number of positive coronavirus cases.
"I think it's exciting for everyone,” he said. “I know everybody wants as much as possible to get back to normal, but we know not to rush things and be safe. I think it's exciting that people know that we'll get to have football eventually later on this summer."
