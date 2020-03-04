In a battle between some of the top teams in the area, it was a dogfight until the very end.
After going down 1-0 25 minutes into the first half, the Little Elm Lady Lobos responded with two goals of their own the rest of the way to snag a tough 2-1 road win at the first-place Lake Dallas Lady Falcons on Tuesday night in District 8-5A action.
Little Elm (14-3-2, 6-2-1) clinched a playoff spot for a fourth consecutive year, while Lake Dallas (14-5-2, 8-2-0) snapped a seven-match winning streak and lost for the first time since a 2-0 affair at The Colony on Jan. 31.
“It’s exciting,” said Luis Cordova, Little Elm head coach. “I think every team, all 450 teams in the 5A conference, make the playoffs as their goal, so when you can check that off as one of your goals, that’s pretty cool. And then when you can do that against really good opponent like Lake Dallas, they’re leading our district and come into their home and be real tough kind of represents what a playoff team would be like.”
Trailing 1-0, Little Elm responded and made just enough plays to come away with a key road win at the top team in the district heading into the final three games of the regular season.
Senior forward Landri Townsend scored Little Elm’s first goal of the evening on a penalty kick with 7:54 remaining in the first half. Sophomore midfielder/forward Denisse Quintanilla followed that up with a goal off a rebound from Townsend, whose shot hit the post, to put the Lady Lobos ahead with 11:32 left in the contest before they held on for the win.
“I think that earlier one they scored, it was the first 10 minutes that they were kind of running the play and had a majority of it, but I think the last 30 minutes of the half a lot of the ball was there in their half," Cordova said. "And then even in the second half a lot of the ball was here, so we were just able to execute, go back and watch the film to see what we could have done to modify. The girls did a really good job of executing that. A lot of credit to them to understanding what they needed to do and then doing it right.”
Before Little Elm’s two goals, sophomore Chelsea Vilca added to what has been a dominant sophomore season for her on the pitch.
Vilca’s score with 14:15 left in the opening half gave Lake Dallas an early 1-0 lead, which provided her with her team-best 11thgoal of the season and her sixth in the last five games to show her value on a Lake Dallas team who remains at the top of the standings entering the final stretch before postseason play begins later this month.
“She’s a powerhouse,” Davis said. “She’s a workhorse. She gets after it. She was opportunistic tonight. They misplayed a ball, she stayed strong and played through a player and was able to put it in the back of the net to start us off. Players feed off of her because she’s got a lot of energy. She’s definitely a goal scorer. She has a knack for it.”
For Little Elm, this was another big victory in a recent stretch of play that has the squad rolling. Ahead of its road victory at the No. 1 team in 8-5A, Little Elm won a 3-0 game at Justin Northwest, defeated second-place The Colony in 4-2 fashion and then notched a 5-0 rout over Denton Braswell.
“A lot of credit to the girls and their energy,” Cordova said. “It’s a process. I think we’ve had a lot of things right. We’re 89% there. We’re trying to clean up a couple of things, and I think a team that gets a lot of things right at this point of the season will peak at the right moment. I think that’s what we’re doing.”
Although it was a tough loss for Lake Dallas, the Lady Falcons held their heads high in a rare defeat this winter, knowing just how much they have accomplished thus far.
Since missing out on the playoffs a year ago, Lake Dallas already has its playoff positioning sealed and remains in first place in the district.
“Don’t hang your heads,” Davis said. “It’s one game. I’ve been preaching it all year long: one game at a time. I know it’s an old cliché. One game at a time and just play the next game. I constantly tell them just play and have fun. The results are going to take care of themselves. If they play well, then we expect to win. Against a team like that, if they play well, it’s going to be a dogfight. And it was.”
