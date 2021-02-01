Longtime Lake Dallas assistant coach Bill Cosper passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 62, as confirmed by Anthony Tosie, Lake Dallas ISD Director of Communications, in a statement.
Cosper has nearly 29 years of teaching and coaching experience, including the last eight at Lake Dallas High School, where he was an assistant coach for the football and track and field teams. He played collegiately at Stephen F. Austin and professionally with the Atlanta Falcons.
Cosper served as offensive line coach when he first started coaching at Lake Dallas before switching to linebackers coach several years ago.
“Bill was a friend to everyone,” said Michael Young, Lake Dallas head football coach. “Bill was as well known and liked more than any other coach I know. His family is a big part of our community and our whole community is hurting right now.”
Lake Dallas head boys track coach Darrell Dennis echoed Young’s sentiments.
“He was a good man,” Dennis said of Cosper. “He’s always trying to find ways to help the program. He was always coming up with ways to do this, do that. Whatever you needed, he would do. He’s going to be missed. He was a big man and had a big personality. He wanted what was best for those kids and loved being around them.”
The timing of Cosper’s death has been particularly rough for the Falcon track and field program, where he served as long jumps coach. The team held its first practice of the season last week. Lake Dallas’ first meet is scheduled for Feb. 11 at Denton Braswell.
“Track meets aren’t going to be the same this year,” Dennis said. “He drove me to a lot of track meets. We had a lot of conversations along the way.”
Bill is survived his wife, Renee; son, Derek Cosper, a coach at Lake Dallas Middle School; and daughter, Raquel Blades (nee Cosper).
Cosper’s family has requested privacy, but Tosie said that the school district is coordinating with the family to hold ceremony regarding his life.
