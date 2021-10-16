With a showdown against fellow unbeaten Frisco looming, the state-ranked Lovejoy football team didn’t overlook Lake Dallas.
Alexander Franklin threw for six touchdowns on 14-of-19 through the air and the Leopard defense held the Falcons to 95 yards of offense in a 55-7 win at Falcon Stadium on Friday. Lovejoy (7-0, 5-0 District 7-5A Division II) amassed 495 yards of offense in the victory.
Lovejoy started fast, building a 14-0 lead after the first quarter before exploding for 27 points in the second quarter to increase its lead to 41-0.
Franklin hooked up with Parker Livingstone on a 21-yard pass play on the first offensive snap of the game for the Leopards and a 7-0 lead, which came moments after Lovejoy recovered a Lake Dallas fumble.
Franklin threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Parker for a 14-0 lead for Lovejoy and Parker added a 42-yard punt return in a second quarter in which Franklin added three more touchdown passes.
Lake Dallas (3-5, 1-5), which lost its fourth straight game after a 3-1 start to the season, finally broke through in the third quarter. Falcon quarterback Cade Bortnem threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Keonde Henry.
Bortnem played well in defeat, completing 20-of-31 through the air for 211 yards. Niki Gray led Lake Dallas in receiving with 88 yards on eight catches. Evan Weinberg hauled in four balls for 57 yards.
Leopard Stadium will serve as the site for a battle of 7-0 teams in Lovejoy and Frisco next Friday at 7 p.m. Lake Dallas will play Prosper Rock Hill that same night at Children’s Health Stadium.
