Lake Dallas will look to right the ship following three consecutive double-digit losses on Friday night when they will host upstart Frisco Liberty at 7 p.m. at Falcon Stadium.
It starts with better blocking, said Michael Young, Lake Dallas head coach.
There have been times when the Falcons have looked sharp on offense. Lake Dallas scored the first touchdown of the game three weeks ago against Frisco Centennial and again last week against Frisco Lebanon Trail.
It’s a complete reversal from their previous games.
After struggling to generate long-yardage plays during the first three weeks of the season, Lake Dallas had five plays against Lebanon Trail gain at least 20 yards. Senior quarterback Trevor Moon ran for gains of 36 and 22 yards on the game’s first drive and later completed a 38-yard pass to senior Hunter Markham. Junior back-up quarterback Brendan Sorsby connected with sophomore Aundre Minnifield on a 55-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
For Lake Dallas (1-3 overall, 0-2 District 7-5A-Div. 2), the next step is to turn those chunk plays into touchdowns.
“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Young said. “I definitely see that we’re getting better, especially offensively. Our younger guys, it hurt us not having spring football with these guys. But, I think that we’re getting better every week and I see the improvement this week in practice. I think that we’re going to play a good game Friday.”
The Falcons will look to find the end zone more often – four touchdowns in their last three games – Friday against Liberty (3-1, 2-0) in what projects to be a shootout, at least on paper.
One year removed from a 1-9 finish, the Redhawks are clicking on all cylinders. Led by a breakout performance by sophomore quarterback Keldric Luster, he finished with 319 yards passing, 266 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns in last week’s 58-51 win over Memorial.
“He’s the real deal,” Young said. “He can throw and he can run, too. He’s a physical runner. If he gets by the sideline, he’s not going out of bounds. He’s going to run you over and hurt you. They have him listed at 205 (pounds). He looks like he’s more at 225 (pounds). He’s a load. They’re a good offensive team. We’re going to have to score points and play great defense.”
It’s not just who has Lake Dallas’ attention.
Liberty junior wide receiver Evan Stewart, who holds 31 Division 1 offers, led all receivers in last week’s win with 127 yards on six catches and a pair of touchdowns.
“In our district, some many of these teams are so top-heavy offensively,” Young said. “You have to have big chunk plays. That’s something that we need to keep building on and keep having. We’ll need them this week as we’re playing one of the top offenses in the area.”
Moon was held out in the second half of last week’s game against Lebanon Trail after being on the receiving end of some hard tackles, but Young said his senior quarterback is all healed up and ready to go Friday.
A win Friday would go a long way to building momentum for Lake Dallas heading into the second half of the season.
“Stealing one here would be a real boost for us going into the second half of the season and get us rolling into the last five games,” Young said.
Young said Lake Dallas' game against Princeton on Oct. 30 will still be played, despite the Panthers having to cancel this week's game against Frisco Memorial because of a positive COVID-19 case within their program.
