Senior Night for Lake Dallas’ volleyball team started out with a bang but later ended in heartbreak after Mansfield Legacy rallied from a two-sets-to-none deficit to stun the Lady Falcons on their home court, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 26-24, 15-8.
Prior to the match, Lake Dallas (1-1) recognized seniors Karen Melvin, Lanie Schantz, Candace Collier, Macie Banks, MaKenna Marrs and Mendi Gomez for their contributions to the program. Each player was presented with a bouquet of flowers and was accompanied by their parents onto the gym floor.
As for the match itself, each the first four sets could have gone either way.
In the first set, Lake Dallas led for most of the way. However, that was until junior Arianna Mongare put home a kill as Legacy (3-0) took its first lead of the match at 23-22.
But, the Lady Falcons responded with a late rally of their own.
Banks followed Mongare’s kill with one of her own on the very next point to tie the score at 23-all. Moments later, Schantz and freshman Georgia Stinson teamed up for a block to give the Lady Falcons a one-point lead. Legacy hit a ball out of bounds on the next point to give Lake Dallas the first-set victory.
In the second set, Legacy had Lake Dallas on the ropes. Senior Skai Gatson-Jones recorded a service ace for a 24-23 Lady Bronco advantage, forcing Lady Falcons head coach Kristinn Holbrooks to call a timeout. Lake Dallas responded to Holbrooks’ challenge. Banks had two kills over a five-point stretch as the Lady Falcons proceeded to close out the Lady Broncos in set two.
Banks finished the match with 11 kills and three blocks. Schantz led all Lady Falcons in kills with 16 to go along with two blocks. Junior Caelyn Gunn had a solid all-around effort with 12 kills and 23 digs. Collier chipped in 10 kills and 23 digs. Stinson contributed seven kills and a team-high 27 assists in her first home game in a Lake Dallas High School uniform. Melvin dished out 23 assists. Marrs added 29 digs.
Lake Dallas had its chances to put away Legacy.
In the fourth set, the Lady Falcons had the Lady Broncos at match point following a net violation that was committed by Legacy. That unforced error by the Lady Broncos gave Lake Dallas a 24-23 lead. However, Legacy rallied with three consecutive kills to force a fifth and deciding set.
In the fifth set, Lake Dallas trimmed what had been a 6-3 deficit to 6-5 after a kill by Collier. But, that’s as close as the Lady Falcons got. Legacy finished the set on a 9-3 run to hand Lake Dallas its first loss of the young season.
Lake Dallas will look to get back to its winning ways tonight with another non-district match at Lewisville (1-2).
