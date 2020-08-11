A member of the Lake Dallas cross country program has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Anthony Tosie, Lake Dallas ISD director of communications.
With respect to the individual’s privacy, Tosie didn’t indicate whether the positive test came from an athlete or a coach. This is the first known positive COVID-19 test associated with any Lake Dallas ISD athletics program.
The positive test was disclosed to Lake Dallas ISD on Aug. 4, the same day the test results were received. The person who tested positive has self-quarantined since that date.
“Even before that time, there was social distancing in place and there was no close contact with other individuals in the program, so no one else needs to self-quarantine,” Tosie said.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to meet the district's return policy, and if they are a student-athlete, they would be required to meet the University Interscholastic League’s return-to-play policy.
The return-to-school policy for Lake Dallas ISD states that any teacher, staff member or student who was diagnosed with COVID-19 may return to school or district programs when all three of the following criteria are met: At least one day (24 hours) has passed since recovery (resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, the individual has improvement in symptoms (cough, shortness of breath), and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
During an emergency meeting last Friday, the UIL’s medical advisory committee passed a return-to-play motion that requires a physician to clear any student-athlete or marching band member of COVID-19 symptoms before they are permitted to return to that set activity.
Since Lake Dallas is a Class 5A program, the Falcons can’t begin practice until September for any of its fall sports programs. The UIL announced its COVID-19 fall sports plan last month which mandates that sports programs in Classes 5A and 6A can’t begin practice until after Labor Day.
