The second half of the 8-5A volleyball schedule began Tuesday night, with a line of demarcation between the district’s current playoff teams and the rest of the pack widening.
For the second consecutive year, all comers are playing catch-up to Denton, which remains on pace for a repeat district championship at 7-0 entering Friday. The Lady Broncos currently lead the duo of Justin Northwest and Lake Dallas by two games, while The Colony is in pole position for a playoff berth of its own.
Here’s a look at how those teams and the rest of the district have fared so far as the regular season’s homestretch draws near.
1. Denton (7-0)
Matt Welch: Entering the week with a 27-9 record, the Lady Broncos are currently ranked No. 22 in Class 5A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association and have looked the part in cruising to a two-game lead atop the district standings.
Behind star junior Taylor Thomas, Denton has made relatively short work of its 8-5A bunkmates with four of its first seven wins coming via sweep. The Lady Broncos have also shown they can handle the occasional dose of adversity, fending off a near-upset bid from The Colony in a 3-2 win on Sept. 20.
Although that match alone gleaned a little shine off Denton’s armor, the Lady Broncos haven’t lost a district match since Oct. 24, 2017 and until proven otherwise, they remain the justified 8-5A title favorite.
2. Lake Dallas (5-2)
Matt Welch: Following Tuesday’s 3-0 sweep of Northwest, which featured a 33-31 marathon third set, it’s fair to question if the Lady Falcons have taken the mantle as the district’s second-best team. Beginning district with a 3-0 clunker against those same Lady Texans on Sept. 13, Lake Dallas has won five of six matches since to draw even with Northwest in the standings.
For head coach Kristinn Holbrooks, Tuesday’s win had to provide a sense of gratification for the progress her young squad has made in just a few weeks time, while also validating the momentum Lake Dallas has accrued with only two sets lost across its five 8-5A victories.
They’ll need some help in order to reach Denton’s tier, but Lake Dallas is no doubt rolling right now.
2. Justin Northwest (5-2)
Matt Welch: Tuesday’s setback against Lake Dallas cooled off a stretch of four consecutive wins for Northwest, including three victories via sweep. Sophomore Makenna Miller and senior Hannah McCreight helped pace the club’s 5-1 run through the first half of district play, and despite being dealt a tough start to the second leg of the round robin with matchups against Lake Dallas and Denton, the final two-and-a-half weeks are chalked with winnable matchups for the Lady Texans.
Poised for a top-three seed, the bigger concern for the program is how to digest Tuesday’s loss to the Lady Falcons in the event that the two teams square off at the end of the regular season in a playoff seeding tiebreaker.
4. The Colony (4-3)
Matt Welch: After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Lady Cougars are in an enviable position to make amends this time around.
The Colony racked up wins over each of the three teams seeded below it in the standings, including a pivotal season sweep of Little Elm on Tuesday that granted the Lady Cougars the head-to-head tiebreaker over the fifth-place Lady Lobos.
The senior duo of Jayda Coleman and Ashley Procious continue to hum for a squad that also managed to shave a combined four sets off Denton, Lake Dallas and Northwest. The Colony controls its own destiny relative to the postseason and an upset or two could bump it even higher in the pecking order.
5. Little Elm (2-5)
Bryan Murphy: After a red-hot start through its non-district slate that saw Little Elm climb the state rankings last month, the Lady Lobos have cooled off a bit on district action.
If the playoffs started today, Little Elm would be left on the outside looking in for the second straight year after losing four of its last five contests.
A 3-0 loss to The Colony Tuesday night hurt the Lady Lobos’ shot of returning to the postseason, but they have two critical matches looming ahead against Braswell and Lake Dallas that are must-win games if they want to remain alive in the hunt.
6. Denton Braswell (1-5)
Bryan Murphy: The Lady Bengals reached the playoffs for the first time a year ago, but it doesn’t seem that will be the case here in 2019 as they reach the midway point near the bottom of the standings with a 1-5 record.
Braswell’s only win in district play has come against last-place Denton Ryan, but the team has been competitive in numerous contests so far.
One of those close games came against Little Elm in which the Lady Lobos scratched and clawed their way back from a 2-0 deficit to steal the match, 3-2.
Ever since then, this program hasn’t been able to recover and remains near the bottom of the standings.
7. Denton Ryan (0-7)
Bryan Murphy: Ryan finished second-to-last in this district when things were all said and done in 2018, and the Lady Raiders are on their way to another season left out of the big dance on the hardwood.
This ball club has yet to win a district match so far this year and has only been able to steal sets from Lake Dallas and Braswell so far.
Although the playoffs seem to be more than just a long shot this year, perhaps Ryan can play spoiler down the homestretch.
