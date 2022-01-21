CORINTH – Mackenzie Buss knew that she would be recognized for a career milestone after Friday’s home game against Colleyville Heritage.
It was a slip of the tongue made by someone else during a previous game for the Lake Dallas girls basketball team that made the senior guard realize that she was going to be honored for scoring the 1,000th point of her high school career.
Of course, she had to get there first.
Coming into Friday’s game, she was eight points away from reaching that milestone. She achieved that personal goal when she made a running jump shot with 1:22 left in the third frame, accounting for the 1,000th and 1,001st points of her prep career.
More importantly, Buss and state-ranked Lake Dallas came away with a win for the 19th straight outing, cruising to a 45-19 victory over Colleyville Heritage. The Lady Falcons improved to 9-0 in District 6-5A and 24-4 overall.
“Sadly, I was told last game,” said Buss, who was presented with a framed poster postgame that highlighted her individual accomplishment. “It’s OK. It’s still very important and a very big accomplishment.”
As for the game itself, Lake Dallas rode a dominant defensive performance to earn its latest win.
The Lady Falcons went with a full-court press in the first quarter – a strategy that never allowed the Lady Panthers to settle in. Heritage made several bad passes and Lake Dallas was strong on the boards. By the time the game’s first eight minutes were finished, the Lady Panthers had already coughed up the ball seven times and found themselves trailing 15-2.
Heritage didn’t score its first points of the game until Emi Steele made a layup with 19 seconds left in the first quarter – one of only two field goals for the Lady Panthers in the first half.
“We’ve been mixing it up,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “We decided to try something a little different tonight, just to get a different pressure look. It caused some them some turnovers in the first quarter that helped us to get a good start.”
While Lake Dallas was cooking up the perfect storm on defense, the Lady Falcons struggled to make shots on offense.
That gave Heritage a fighter’s chance – that was until midway through the second quarter.
Jorja Elliott and Allie Buchanan went on a personal 8-0 run to end the first half – four points each over that span of play, the final two on a put-back by Buchanan – to give Lake Dallas a 23-6 lead. Elliott scored 11 points to pace Lake Dallas. Buss had nine points, while Buchanan chipped in seven.
Shots began to fall more frequently for the Lady Falcons in the third quarter.
Senior Bailey Broughton assisted or scored on three consecutive baskets for Lake Dallas, the last coming on a pair of free throws for a 29-8 Lady Falcon advantage. Broughton and junior Camryn Richardson each had eight points.
Those three plays were part of a 19-point third-quarter explosion for Lake Dallas.
Buss gave the Lady Falcons their largest lead of the night at 40-9 with a running jump shot.
“We just needed to get a little ball movement, get everybody a touch,” she said. “We were really relaxed.”
On Tuesday, Lake Dallas shook off a sluggish start and cruised to a 40-27 road win at Denton.
Buchanan poured in a team-high 15 points, including a layup in the second quarter that brought life to the Lady Falcon offense.
Both teams struggled to make shots during the first quarter, but the Lady Falcons finally found their rhythm in the second quarter – and it was a pair of 3-pointers that helped Lake Dallas to get on track. Elliott’s 3 with two minutes left in the half gave the Lady Falcons their first double-digit lead of the night at 16-5.
Another 3-pointer – this time by Elliott – in the opening minute of the fourth quarter gave Lake Dallas a commanding 37-14 lead.
Dylan Koele contributed eight points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.