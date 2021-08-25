Lake Dallas senior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn was recognized in a ceremony for reaching 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her high school career during Tuesday’s home match against Kennedale.
Both of those personal milestones were achieved the previous weekend at the Planet Volleywood Tournament at Berkner High School.
With the score at 13-7 in the first set of Lake Dallas’ pool play match against Mesquite Poteet, Gunn hit the ball hard into the middle of Poteet’s side of the court for her 1,000th career kill.
Overall, Lake Dallas went 5-2 in the tournament to finish in fifth place.
In pool play, the Lady Falcons cruised to a 25-10, 25-6 victory against RL Turner, rallied to defeat Paris 15-25, 25-23, 25-13, topped Poteet 25-15, 25-16, 25-15, lost 25-17, 25-18 to Woodrow Wilson and topped host Berkner in three sets, 20-25, 25-10, 25-19.
In gold bracket play, Lake Dallas lost in straight sets to Richardson, 25-12, 25-14, but finished the tournament on a positive note with yet another comeback victory – this one coming in the form of a 21-25, 25-11, 25-12 victory against Garland in the fifth-place match.
Gunn finished the three-day event with 67 kills and 75 digs. Junior Reagan Hamm dished out 142 assists. Senior Ashley Machuca totaled 42 kills and 53 digs. Junior Maddy Hirneise had 98 digs. Junior Rachel Armstrong notched 36 kills.
As far as Tuesday’s match, Lake Dallas got off to the start that it had sought against Kennedale, ranked No. 3 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A state poll. The Lady Falcons won the first set by six points. However, the Wildcats regrouped and proceeded to rip off three wins in a row to rally to defeat Lake Dallas 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-23).
Gunn added 16 kills and 14 digs to her impressive high school resume. Machuca contributed eight kills and eight digs. Hamm set up the offense well, finishing with 33 assists as well as eight digs. Junior Altyn Bartley was strong on defense, finishing the match with four blocks.
Lake Dallas competed at the Argyle Tournament on Aug. 27-28. The Lady Falcons are slated to return to action at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at home against Lewisville.
