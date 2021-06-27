Brian Miller was hired as the next head coach for the Lake Dallas boys basketball team on May 24. He comes to Lake Dallas after spending the previous three years serving in the same role at Lewisville.
A graduate of Lewisville High School, Miller played collegiately at SMU, where he appeared in 51 games and averaged 2.9 points. Miller was an assistant coach at the high school level from 2006-10 before leading programs at Bridgeport (2010-13), Weatherford (2013-15), Haltom (2015-18) and Lewisville (2018-21).
Lewisville experienced immediate success with Miller guiding the program.
Miller inherited a team that had finished with a 6-20 record the previous season and led the team to a 26-9 record in his first season, its best season since 2007-08. In each of his three seasons at Lewisville, the team finished with a winning record and earned at least 16 wins.
Lake Dallas hopes that Miller can provide a similar blueprint for a Falcon program that hasn't finished a season with a winning record since 2006.
Miller sat down with Star Local Media to chat about his transition to Lake Dallas, his favorite moments while playing for SMU, his coaching influences and his hobby of flipping houses.
What was your favorite moment while playing at SMU?
Miller: I enjoyed my time at SMU. I know that we went to (Texas) Tech. We played Wake Forest and Chris Paul one time at our place. My favorite part of the playing experience there and kind of the way that I coach is just the everyday in the locker room stuff, going through the grind with the guys. You miss that as a player and now you get to do that as a coach.
That's what I try to talk to these kids about is, ‘You're going to remember those things. You'll remember the best game that you had. You'll remember the battles that you go through with these guys.’
What is the best advice that someone has given to you?
Miller: Don't worry about trying to control everything. Worry about what you can handle. Focus on the things that you can control and do the best.
Honestly, one of the best things that I heard from my kindergarten teacher, is to do your best the first time. It's simple but give your best effort all of the time.
Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Miller: I think that there has been a lot of influences. As I’ve worked over the years, coach (Cleve) Ryan was the first guy that I worked for. I was assistants for both of those guys. They were big influences. There's not a specific name, but I take a little bit from everybody and see what fits me.
What is your favorite basketball team?
Miller: "I'm a Mavericks fan. I like the Mavericks. I like the NBA. College-wise, I like SMU. I still root for my alma mater. Bill Self is also a guy that I like, coaching-wise.
But favorite team, I just like watching the game. I can watch a team and see how they play. I like West Virginia and Bob Huggins and the style that they play.
What is something that people don't know about you?
Miller: Me and my wife are flipping a house, so we're involved in construction a little bit. We'll re-do stuff and remodel. It's also kind of a stress-relief hobby of mine.
We've fixed up all of the houses that we own and sell them. We're actually doing one of those right now.
