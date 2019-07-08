Kobee Minor

Lake Dallas senior defensive back Kobee Minor announced his commitment to Texas Tech Monday.

 Photo Courtesy of Lake Dallas ISD

Lake Dallas senior defensive back Kobee Minor announced his commitment to Texas Tech Monday, picking the program as his collegiate destination from among six finalists that included Tech, California, Houston, Kansas, Iowa State and Liberty.

Minor took to Twitter to finalize his decision, captioning a commitment video highlighting stops at Lake Dallas Elementary and Lake Dallas Middle School and culminating with a workout at Falcon Stadium with two words ⁠— "17 years."

Minor, who has helped Lake Dallas make the postseason in each of the last two years, will be back in 2019 for one more run with the Falcons before departing for Lubbock prior to the 2020 season.

