Lake Dallas senior defensive back Kobee Minor announced his commitment to Texas Tech Monday, picking the program as his collegiate destination from among six finalists that included Tech, California, Houston, Kansas, Iowa State and Liberty.
Minor took to Twitter to finalize his decision, captioning a commitment video highlighting stops at Lake Dallas Elementary and Lake Dallas Middle School and culminating with a workout at Falcon Stadium with two words — "17 years."
Minor, who has helped Lake Dallas make the postseason in each of the last two years, will be back in 2019 for one more run with the Falcons before departing for Lubbock prior to the 2020 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.