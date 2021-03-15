The Lake Dallas baseball team came into the Northwest ISD Tournament looking to snap a seven-game losing streak – but more importantly, to build a little momentum heading into Tuesday’s District 6-5A opener against Denton.
Riding some strong pitching performances, the Falcons left Justin with two wins and allowed a total of 13 runs in the five games that they played.
The effort that Lake Dallas put forth in the bottom of the seventh inning of Saturday’s 3-2 come-from-behind victory against Burleson Centennial was a microcosm of the heart that the Falcons played with throughout duration of the three-day event.
It was a game that Lake Dallas led by one run entering the seventh inning.
Falcon pitching held Centennial’s offense scoreless through the game’s first six innings. But, things changed in a hurry in the top half of the seventh. Centennial plated two runs on two RBI singles to take a 2-1 lead.
Not wanting to finish the tournament with a loss, Lake Dallas’ bats came alive at the right time. Walker Davis ripped a single through the left side of the infield to tie the score at 2-2, advanced to third base on a double by Abram Aguilar and then scored the winning run on a passed ball.
Aguilar accounted for two of Lake Dallas’ eight hits.
Will McConnell was credited with the win, allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout in two innings of relief of starting pitcher Dane Haehn. Haehn delivered a pitching masterpiece. He allowed just three hits and struck out two in five innings of shutout ball.
The Falcons lost both games Friday, falling in a pitcher’s duel, 2-0, to Granbury and 6-3 to Timber Creek.
Brendan Sorsby had two hits in the loss to Granbury, a game in which Lake Dallas was unable to overcome five errors.
Against Timber Creek, Lake Dallas took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Sorsby in the top of the second inning. But, Timber Creek tallied five runs over the next three innings to rally into the lead for good. The Falcons were also besieged by six errors.
The same two teams squared off Thursday, with Timber Creek plating single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to edge Lake Dallas, 2-1.
The Falcons capitalized on some mistakes by Timber Creek pitching in the visitor’s half of the fifth to plate the game’s first run. Haehn was struck by a pitch and later scored when Haehn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
But, Timber Creek proceeded to flip the script on Lake Dallas.
Timber Creek capitalized on a fielding error by the Falcons in the bottom of the fifth to level the score, then one inning later, scored on a double steal to take a 2-1 lead.
Jacob Tipps went 2-for-4 at the plate for Lake Dallas.
Sorsby and Ricardo Rodriguez were brilliant on the mound for the Falcons, combining to allow just two runs (zero earned) on just four hits with three strikeouts.
The tournament couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for Lake Dallas. Michael Duran pitched three innings of scoreless relief and Aguilar put the Falcons ahead for good with a two-run double, leading Lake Dallas to a 4-1 victory against Joshua.
