Lake Dallas junior Shelby Nelson hit a home run and drove in four runs Tuesday in a 5-3 victory against Grapevine.
Nelson, a Tarleton State commit, hit a solo home run to open the scoring in the top of the third, hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth to give Lake Dallas (7-9 overall, 4-5 District 6-5A) a 3-1 lead before capping off a 3-for-4 performance at the plate with a two-run double in the sixth.
Nelson has five home runs this season.
“Shelby was on all night defensively and offensively,” said Amber Britton, Lake Dallas head coach. “She did her job and did it well when her team needed her the most. Her success is fun to watch and she’s making it look easy.”
Nelson backstopped a stellar pitching performance by Lake Dallas sophomore Gracie Bredeson. Bredeson allowed just one run through the first six innings and yielded just one walk for the entire game while striking out four Lady Mustangs.
“Gracie did a good job and our defense was perfect behind her tonight,” Britton said. “Shelby caught two game-savers behind the plate on foul balls in the early innings. Bella DiDonato stole a hit out in center field, having to sprint back to the fence and make a diving catch over her shoulder to make the play.”
It was the third straight win for the Lady Falcons, who are currently tied with Birdville for fourth place in 6-5A.
Lake Dallas swept the season series from Birdville, doubling up the Lady Hawks 6-3 on March 30 before posting a 4-0 shutout two days later on April 1.
In the second meeting between the two teams, Nelson clubbed a home run and Bredeson tossed a five-hit shutout to go along with six strikeouts. Bredeson also aided her own cause with two hits. Makenzie Wallace, a sophomore, also registered two hits.
Lake Dallas has five games remaining as it attempts to clinch a playoff spot – Friday against Grapevine, April 13 at Denton Ryan, April 15 vs. Ryan, April 20 vs. Richland and April 23 at Richland.
“It doesn't matter what the score is in the end,” Britton said. “But, if I can get the girls to break the game down by innings and focus on the small victories throughout the game by competing to win each inning, we will continue to be successful.”
