For the 11th straight season, the walk from the field house to Falcon Stadium for Jason Young on the first day of fall practice on Monday felt like any other day.
Young emerged from the equipment storage room for the Lake Dallas football team wearing a white visor, grey T-shirt and grey shorts.
The only difference is that Young has a new job title: head coach.
Young had spent the previous 10 years as an assistant coach for longtime head coach Michael Young – no relation – including the last seven as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator. Now, it’s Jason Young's turn to lead the Falcons. He was elevated to head coach on July 1 after Michael Young accepted a job as Little Elm ISD athletic director.
“It was strange, very strange,” said Jason Young. “Usually, I’m up there gathering up all of the linebackers and going all of the way. Now, there is a lot more responsibility. Every coach is organized in what he is doing. It was definitely different, but I’m still coaching – just on the other side of the ball.”
In addition to his duties as head coach, Young will also oversee the H-backs. During one drill, Young placed five laundry baskets in the south end zone and instructed his players on how to properly make contact with an opposing defensive player.
The role of Lake Dallas defensive coordinator is a position that is now being shared by Ky Edwards, who previously served as safeties coach, and former Wichita Falls assistant coach Dudley McAfee.
“It’s been really good,” Young said. “We’re stepping away from that defensive coordinator position. I still want to do some of the same stuff that we did last year. We have a good base and the kids worked on it during the spring, so I don’t want to wholesale change everything because the kids know what we’re already doing.
“But they work well together. They have good conversations and are trying to work on different things that we can put into the scheme that doesn’t confuse the kids.”
Change isn’t limited to just the defensive side of the ball.
Lake Dallas averaged 280 yards per game and scored 20 touchdowns in nine games last season. So, in an effort to generate more offense, the Falcons plan to throw in a few additional wrinkles into its offensive playbook, including the read-pass option (RPO). But in order for the Falcons to have any success on offense, Young said that it starts with running the football effectively.
“We’ll definitely be taking chances,” he said. “We want to be the attacker. We don’t want to wait on the defense. We want to attack. I think that it’ll be fun for the fans to watch.”
Senior quarterback Brendan Sorbsy will be commandeering the Falcon offense this season. He split time with alum Trevor Moon last year. Sorsby threw for 851 yards and seven touchdowns with his best work coming towards the end of last season, totaling more than 200 yards passing in three of his final four starts.
Young said that Sorsby has grown two inches in height and has put on a several pounds of muscle.
The newly minted Lake Dallas head coach praised all of his players for the hard work that they put forth in the weight room during the offseason.
The Falcons were a young team last year, starting several sophomores. And all of the time that they were forced to spend away from the team facility because of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help. Young said it played a factor into the Falcons finishing last season with a 1-8 record. But with a full offseason, there are several players who have put on at least 20 pounds of muscle.
“It’s a completely different looking team,” he said. “The linemen are bigger. (Sorsby) has grown a couple of inches and he’s put on a lot of muscle weight. He’s kept up his speed. He’s definitely going to be a threat.”
While Lake Dallas knows who its starting quarterback will be for its Aug. 20 scrimmage against Azle as well as its Aug. 27 season opener at Denton, there is competition at other positions, including at least two spots on the offensive line.
Young is happy to have junior center Julian Betancourt back in the fold after injuries forced him to miss all but a couple of games last year. But Betancourt is battling senior Michael Pogue to earn the starting job. Pogue took over at center last season following the injury to Betancourt.
“It’s going to be a battle,” Young said. “That’s one thing about this team, which is going to be interesting this season, is that there is going to be a lot of competition. That just causes the entire team to step up their game.”
