Some of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Lake Dallas, and it’s time to look at some of the students who were downright impressive this past season.
In the third of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top male athletes in Lake Dallas that are returning.
Brendan Sorsby
Baseball, Football
Sorsby came on strong in the second half of last season for the Lake Dallas football team after splitting playing time with alum Trevor Moon.
Throwing for at least 200 passing yards in three of his last four starts, Sorsby’s coming-out party came in a home game against Prosper Rock Hill. That night, he completed 13-of-18 through the air for 214 yards and also rushed for 120 yards on 17 carries with four touchdowns.
College football teams are taking a liking to Sorsby. He has received offers from Notre Dame College and Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Sorsby is also a standout baseball player. This spring, he hit .309, drove in eight runs and had 25 hits, helping lead Lake Dallas to a playoff berth. He was selected to the 6-5A all-district second team in the outfield.
Jordan Williams
Basketball
Williams plays with great energy on the court, and he is highly effective at making a mid-range jump shot as well as attacking the basket.
Named an all-district honorable mention selection this past season, he was a bright spot on what was an otherwise tough season, record-wise, for the Lake Dallas boys basketball team. Williams averaged 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Williams should benefit from the return of senior Ethan Varin. Varin has battled various injuries during his high school career, but he and Williams have good on-court chemistry as both play for the Texas Tar Heels AAU Basketball Organization.
Keonde Henry
Basketball, Track and Field
One of the more exhilarating finishes during track and field season occurred at the 5/6-5A area meet.
With only one berth in the Region 1-5A meet remaining in the 400-meter dash, Henry and Justin Northwest’s Andrew Lutkenhaus were neck and neck as they approached the finish line. Henry dove across the line to take fourth place and earned a spot in the regional meet.
It wasn’t just on the track where Henry shined. He played big minutes for the Lake Dallas boys basketball team as a freshman. And this season, newly minted Lake Dallas head football coach Jason Young expects Henry, a sophomore wide receiver, to be a significant contributor.
Preston Gregg
Soccer, Football
Gregg is one of the most utilized kickers on the Lake Dallas campus as he plays boys soccer and also handles the kicking duties for the Falcon football team.
A midfielder for the Lake Dallas boys soccer team, Gregg scored three goals and had two assists this past season as a junior. For his efforts, he earned a selection on the 6-5A all-district first team.
Gregg is just as much of a weapon with his foot on the football field. As a junior, he finished 15-of-17 on extra points, had a 46-yard field goal and averaged more than 33 yards per punt.
Zachary Darden
Baseball
Lake Dallas head baseball coach Chris Haney uses a pitching-by-committee approach.
But when it comes to eating up innings, Zachary Darden, an incoming senior, does just that. Far and away the team leader in innings pitched during the 2021 season with 49.1, he appeared in 11 games and struck out 55 against 24 earned runs. He went 4-4 on the season with a 4.37 earned-run average. Darden was a 6-5A all-district first-team utility selection.
Darden stepped up in the playoffs when Lake Dallas needed him the most. In Game 2 of a bi-district playoff series against Azle, he tossed five efficient innings and struck out eight. The Falcons outlasted the Hornets 9-5 to force Game 3.
