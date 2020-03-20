Lake Dallas girls basketball senior Dorian Norris added to her extensive list of high school accomplishments.
After a banner year on the hardwood for Norris and the Lady Falcons, Norris was selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 5A all-state team, named as just one of 20 players at the 5A level to make the list. She joins The Colony’s Tamia Jones and Jewel Spear as the three District 8-5A players to be honored.
Norris shined in her final season at Lake Dallas, leading the team in three categories – points (13.7), rebounds (7.0) and steals (3.3) per game in its run to the regional semifinals. Her efforts also helped her to first team honors in the district and spots on the TGCA all-state and TABC all-region teams.
With Norris on the roster, Lake Dallas split a co-district title with Denton Braswell and won its first playoff game in 12 years in the bi-district round before advancing all the way to the regional semifinals.
Nottis will join a highly successful Texas A&M-Commerce program to continue her basketball career at the next level. Commerce went 28-3 this past season and finished the year ranked No. 9 in the country in Division II in the WBCA Coaches poll.
“Dorian’s going to go play at the next level, and she’s just going to continue to get better and better and better,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “Her athleticism, her ability to slash and shoot – that stuff, she’s just going to keep getting better. I think she’s going to do great things at A&M-Commerce.”
