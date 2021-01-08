In a game that was up for grabs, the Lake Dallas boys basketball team fell victim to a last-second shot by Northwest.
Texans 6-foot-7 senior forward Kabeya Tshibangu dribbled the ball through the left side and made a running jump shot with six seconds left that proved to be the game-winner for Northwest in a 51-49 victory on Wednesday.
Lake Dallas (6-7 overall, 0-2 District 6-5A) had one final chance to either force overtime or win with a 3-pointer. Junior Jordan Williams inbounded the ball to senior Kenny Williams. Kenny Williams took two steps to his left but a 3-point attempt from the left wing bounced off the rim and Northwest (3-7, 1-2) hung on for the two-point victory.
Kenny Williams poured in a game-high 20 points, while Jordan Williams scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Lake Dallas had the momentum after it scored the first six points of the third quarter – the last four of which were scored on a one-handed runner and a pair of free throws by Jordan Williams – to break a 20-all halftime tie.
Northwest battled back to take a one-point leading heading into the fourth quarter.
In the decisive fourth quarter, the Texans later had the Falcons on the ropes after a series of mistakes by Lake Dallas – a pass that was thrown away, as well as a lane violation that wiped away a made free throw by Kenny Williams – allowed Northwest to take a 48-41 lead after a Gavyn Dunlap 3-pointer with 2:05 left in the game.
But, Lake Dallas didn’t give up.
Foul trouble by the Texans allowed Lake Dallas to drive into the paint – and the Falcons also got crucial stops on the defensive end.
A steal by senior Kyle Sasser on a lead pass intended for a Northwest player up the court led to a pair of made free throws by sophomore Evan Weinberg and a 51-all tie with 13.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Tshibangu, though, had the final say, as his last-second layup produced the game’s final score.
It was the second game in as many days for Lake Dallas.
Big second quarter by Grapevine proves too much
It was a strong start for Lake Dallas on defense as the Falcons held Grapevine to just nine points in the first quarter.
The second quarter proved to be a different story, as the Mustangs came alive for 22 points, and Grapevine went on to defeat Lake Dallas, 69-51, Tuesday. The Falcons were held to eight points in the second quarter.
Kenny Williams scored all 15 of his points in the second half. Jordan Williams also hit double figures in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Sasser contributed nine points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.