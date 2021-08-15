While most area cross country teams are still preparing for the start of the season, Lake Dallas got a head start Thursday.
Lake Dallas took six runners to the Birdville Early Bird Invitational with three Falcons finishing in the top six of their respective races.
On the varsity side, senior Isabella DiDonato earned a medal after she ran to 18th overall in the girls race in a time of 14:18.79. Junior Cole Schnurbusch clocked a time of 12:21.65 in the boys race, good for 32nd place.
Birdville ran away with the boys team title, as the Hawks scored 27 team points to defeat runner-up Richland (77) by 50 points. The battle for the girls team title was much closer. Weatherford tallied 48 points to escape with a three-point victory over second-place Birdville (51).
The highest individual finish for Lake Dallas came in the girls junior varsity race, where junior Chloe Bidwell ran to fifth place in a time of 14:55.98.
Three Falcons competed in the boys junior varsity race. Freshman Guy Giorgio crossed the finish line in 12th place (12:56.32), senior Ndubuisi Ohaeri took 40th (15:27.12) and freshman Dallas Williams finished in 45th place (16:5305).
The meet was held at The Buff in Fort Worth. The distance of each race was 3,200 meters. The Falcons will compete at The Buff two more times this season – Oct. 1 for the Lee Williams Invitational and Oct. 15 for the District 6-5A meet.
The next meet for Lake Dallas will be the Denton Ryan Gingerbread Jamboree, scheduled for 7 a.m. Aug. 26 at Camp Compass.
Lake Dallas is also under the direction of a new coach. Brian Cooper takes over for Jessica Prickett, who remains in a teaching capacity at Lake Dallas ISD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.