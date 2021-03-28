Lake Dallas seniors Addison Buesing, Walker Davis, Anthony Patti and Patrick Wenger made it official Friday morning, signing their names on the dotted line of their respective National Letter of Intent, indicating their intent to further pursue their academic and athletic endeavors.
Buesing, a midfielder who has been a four-year starter for the Lady Falcon girls soccer team, will continue her soccer career at Howard Payne University, which is located in Brownwood.
Once heavily recruited and offered by UT Dallas, she ended up selecting Howard Payne based on a long-time friend from Denton who is currently attending the school. Buesing was a first team all-district selection her freshman, sophomore and junior year, and academically, she is in the top 10 of her class.
On the field, Buesing helped Lake Dallas win its first district championship last year. This year, she was a key cog in a Lady Falcon squad that qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
“She was the glue that held the midfield together,” said Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “She was a strong leader for the program. She was always encouraging for the other players on the team. She missed a few games this season because of injury, but came back to become an integral part of the team.”
Davis, meanwhile, will further his baseball career with Austin College, a liberal arts college located in Sherman.
Versatility will benefit Davis once he steps on the field for Austin College. He’s played three different positions for the Falcons.
“The first thing that I think about when I see Walker is his hair,” said Chris Haney, Lake Dallas head baseball coach. “Walker has been a big part of our success. He’s a model student-athlete. Socially, he’s a big part of our success. When the temperature gets hold in the locker room, he’s the one who helps to lower it and keep the mood good.”
Patti will be going a little further away from Lake Dallas than Davis to continue his athletic endeavors. Actually, a lot further. He will play men’s soccer for Mercer, located in Macon, Georgia.
Patti finished his four-year high school career as the Falcons’ all-time leading goal scorer with 57 to go along with 28 assists. He was a first team all-district selection his sophomore and junior seasons and garnered honorable mention as a freshman. As a junior, Patti helped to guide Lake Dallas to an undefeated mark in district play.
“He seems to come out every day and enjoys the game,” said Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas head coach. “He’s a four-year starter. He brought a lot of enjoyment to the team.”
Wenger shed a couple of tears when Lake Dallas head football coach Michael Young spoke about Wenger’s high school career and decision to play college football for McMurry University, located in Abilene.
The emotion stemmed from the recent passing of his position coach, Bill Cosper. Cosper served as linebackers coach at Lake Dallas until his death at the age of 61 in late January. Wenger credited Cosper’s coaching for his selection as a two-time all-district recipient at linebacker (second team as junior and honorable mention as a senior), a position that he switched to between his sophomore and junior seasons.
Wenger finished his two-year high school career at linebacker with 129 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries and four fumble recoveries.
“Patrick has been a great leader,” Young said. “Last year, he was our linebacker of the year. We’ll have our awards ceremony in a couple of weeks and I’m pretty sure that he’ll be some kind of award. He’s a quality person. He’s always there for meetings. He appreciates everyone else on the team.”
