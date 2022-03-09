CORINTH – Lake Dallas head girls soccer coach Nathan Davis was in a rather upbeat mood following Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to District 6-5A leader Grapevine.
Not only was Davis impressed by how his Lady Falcons didn’t back down against a Mustang squad that was a state semifinalist last year, but Lake Dallas also inched closer to clinching a playoff berth thanks to some help from Birdville.
Coming into Tuesday’s slate of games, Lake Dallas was six points ahead of Richland for fourth place in the district standings. And although the Lady Falcons lost to the Lady Mustangs, the Lady Hawks aided Lake Dallas’ playoff hopes with a 7-0 rout of the Lady Royals.
Now, all that Lake Dallas has to do to officially clinch is to get one point in either of their final two regular-season games against Denton Ryan or Richland or to lose by three or less goals to the Lady Royals next Monday in North Richland Hills.
“Last year, we had to win the last week to get in,” Davis said. “The ball is in our court, so to speak. If we take care of business, then we’ll be able to get in.”
As for Tuesday’s game against Grapevine, the first 17 minutes couldn’t have gone any better for Lake Dallas. The Lady Falcons methodically passed the ball around the Lady Mustangs’ defense and they stepped in front of Grapevine players to block several pass attempts.
Lake Dallas nearly recorded the game’s first goal in the eighth minute after senior center back Bailey Buckner cleared a Grapevine set piece away from the goal line. That led to a transition opportunity for senior forward Presleigh Thiessen. The Lady Falcons had numbers going the other way, but a shot by Thiessen hit the back of Grapevine junior Alexis Lawlor.
Thiessen wouldn’t be denied a short time later.
With the ball up for grabs between Thiessen and the Grapevine goalkeeper on the right side of the field, Thiessen won the battle, kicking the ball over the fallen defender and into the net for a 1-0 Lake Dallas lead with 23:44 left in the first half.
“We took it to them,” Davis said. “Grapevine is the top team in the district and we didn’t play scared, which is the biggest thing. We knew that we could play with them. We lost 2-1 to them the first time that we played them. Unfortunately, we gave up all of the goals on set pieces.”
Just over a minute after Thiessen’s tally, Grapevine senior Sydney Martin kicked a hard shot past Lady Falcons senior goalkeeper Jaelynn Davis for the equalizer. It was the first of two goals in a 10-minute span for the Lady Mustangs. Senior Kasten Merrill directed a header on a corner kick initiated by junior Theresa McCullough for a 2-1 Grapevine lead.
McCullough had a chance to make it a two-goal lead for Grapevine with less than five minutes left in the first half. She was fouled in the 18-yard box and was awarded a penalty kick. Falcon keeper Jaelynn Davis rose to the occasion, making a diving save on McCullough’s shot and the rebound was directed wide right of the goal.
“She’s been spot-on about PKs all year,” coach Davis said. “She saved over 50% of the PKs that she’s faced. Three of them have been in game play and the rest of them were in PKs against Colleyville Heritage both times.”
Less than one minute into the second half, Lake Dallas came close to tying the score. Thiessen forced a turnover in the backfield and had a breakaway, but her shot was saved by Grapevine’s goalkeeper.
“It was a great play,” coach Davis said. “That’s the way that it goes sometimes when you have the opportunities. We missed other chances. We had other chances in the first half to get up on them. We had three shots right in a row, point blank, two at their keeper.”
The Lady Mustangs scored their third and fourth goals of the game less than five minutes apart. Sophomore Lucy Dellosso buried a low shot into the goal with 35:51 to go before senior Naomi Jeter added a header for a 4-1 Grapevine lead.
Lake Dallas scored the game’s final goal.
Senior Chelsea Vilca missed on several chances during the game. But with just under five minutes remaining in the game, she finally got one go to into the net.
Vilca dribbled the ball up the back line and directed a hard shot into the left side of the net for her 15th goal of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.