ARLINGTON – All that Lake Dallas senior Jorja Elliott wanted was a chance at redemption.
Elliott missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 53-52 loss to Wichita Falls Rider in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal in last year’s playoffs. Fast-forward to Monday night, and Elliott got her redemption.
Elliott drove the left side of the lane for two consecutive layups midway into the fourth quarter and those field goals gave Lake Dallas the momentum it needed to pull away for a 54-47 victory at Arlington ISD Athletic Center.
“It was nice,” she said. “I wasn’t doing my best in the third quarter. I knew that I had to do more to help my team. It was open. The hole was open and I usually drive left. I knew that I could get there.”
It was the 27th straight win for Lake Dallas (32-4). The Lady Falcons advance to their second regional semifinal in the last three years and will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between Lubbock Monterrey and Canyon Randall later this week in Wichita Falls.
This is what Mansfield Summit hears every time thet have shot free throws. Summit 0/4 from the line so far. @LDHSGirlsBball @LDISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/v3BLIdhT8f— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) February 22, 2022
In the early going Monday, it appeared that Lake Dallas was going to win the game going away. Credit the Lady Falcons’ sixth man.
Summit (23-12) was forced to go in the direction of a raucous Lake Dallas student section in the first half. The amount of noise that the Lady Falcon supporters made appeared to rattle the Lady Jaguars. In the first quarter, Summit had four straight free throws clank off the rim.
Lake Dallas jumped out to a 6-0 lead less than three minutes into the game on the power of two jumpers and two free throws by senior Mackenzie Buss. Buss poured in a game-high 18 points.
“I loved it,” Elliott said. “I was happy in my mind because I knew that our students were going to give them heck.”
The decibel level increased during the second quarter.
Lake Dallas junior guard Camryn Richardson admitted that she didn’t have as good of a shooting performance in the first two rounds of the playoffs as she had wanted. In an attempt to rectify her shooting struggles, she came into the gym Tuesday morning to work on rhythm shooting.
Being the gym rat that she is, Richardson saw her hard work pay off. She exploded for five first-half 3-pointers – four in the second quarter – including a long-range bomb from 25 feet as Lake Dallas took its largest lead of the night at 30-9 with 3:02 left in the first half.
“I didn’t even know that I was that far back,” she said. “If I realized it, I wouldn’t have shot it. My teammates gave me the ball and that helped to give me the confidence to go on a little bit of a run.”
But when it appeared that Lake Dallas was in cruise control, Lady Falcons head coach Jordan Davis told her players in the locker room at halftime to be wary of any defensive adjustments that would made by Summit.
And just like in last year’s playoff game against Rider, Lake Dallas nearly saw Summit erase a double-digit deficit.
Little by little, Summit cut away at Lake Dallas’ lead. The Lady Jags picked up their full-court pressure and the Lady Falcons aided Summit’s cause with some bad passes. The Lady Jags got as close as 44-39 with a runner by senior Sydney Rice with 5:26 left in the ballgame.
“I told them at halftime that Summit was a team that wasn’t going to stay down with the way that they’re coached and the way that they play,” Davis said. “We just had to make sure that we were ready. It was just about composure and things like that.”
Unlike in last year’s game against Rider, one thing that Elliott said would help Lake Dallas to avoid a second-half meltdown in the third round of the playoffs for the second straight season was their crowd.
And the Lady Falcons had a veteran player in Elliott to provide a sense of calm in what were some nervous moments.
Elliott took advantage of an open driving line to twice attack the rim midway through the fourth quarter and Buss made three throws in the final 23.2 seconds to ice the victory.
“I feel like the playoff game last year lit a fire under us,” Buss said. “We weren’t going to repeat the same thing that happened as last year. We’re going to come back stronger and run with it and finish this game stronger.”
