CORINTH -- Winning a physical battle set up the game-winning goal by Lake Dallas junior Avery Brazzell.
Brazzell used good lower-body strength to win possession of the ball for the Falcons. He spun around that same Justin Northwest defender and fired a shot wide left of the net. Less than two minutes later, Brazzell saw his hard work pay off, as he fired a shot from 25 yards out into the bottom right corner of the net for a goal.
In what was a physical affair with lots of back-and-forth action, Brazzell’s goal held up as the Falcons defeated the Texans 1-0 at Falcon Stadium on Monday night.
It was the first District 6-5A win of the season for Lake Dallas. The Falcons (5-3-1 overall, 1-1-1 district) played to a 1-1 tie with Denton (won in a shootout) on Jan. 25 and lost 4-0 to Colleyville Heritage on Jan. 28.
“Everybody was pressed up. Nobody was on me, so I took a shot,” Brazzell said. “They were all pushed out wide, which allowed me to kick it.”
Both teams had multiple scoring chances before the whistle sounded to end the first half. Texans senior Cole Richardson fired a shot a couple of feet over the crossbar with 9:29 remaining in the half. Six minutes later, an offside call negated a goal for Northwest.
But the story of this match was the amount of physical play.
The referee allowed both teams to play through contact in the first half. However, he proceeded to clamp down on that play as the match went along. He issued the first yellow card of the game to Northwest’s Zachary Reyes at the 3:44 mark of the first half.
The yellow cards came in bunches during the second half. A total of six yellow cards were issued in the game’s final 40 minutes and a total of seven during the match, including two to Lake Dallas. At one point during the second half, Northwest head coach Rusty Oglesby voiced his frustration, shouting the referee that one foul called on his team was a “weak call.”
With 15 minutes left in the second half, emotions reached a boiling point. Two players – one for each team – had to be separated after chatter between the two teams led to a pair of shoves being exchanged. A yellow card was issued to a Northwest player.
At this point, the biggest message that Lake Dallas head coach Brandon Martin had for his team was to stay composed and not let their emotions get the better of them.
“The ref started giving out yellow cards for any foul that was just a foul,” Martin said. “Me and the Northwest coach seemed to agree on that. When you do that, things can sometimes get out of control.”
Lake Dallas never allowed the emotions affect its play and the Falcons also received key saves from junior goalkeeper Fred Norby. He made his first big save of the game with just under five minutes left in the first half, a play in which a bad hop allowed the ball to get away from a Lake Dallas defender. A Northwest player dribbled towards the left side of the goal, but Norby slid to his right and made a save.
Then with Northwest continuing to mount offensive attacks in the second half, Norby had to be at his best. One tactic that the Texans used to generate scoring chances was long throw-ins. The Lake Dallas goalkeeper saw how close to the net those throws were, and he reacted accordingly.
And it wasn’t just long throw-ins that Norby had to watch for. With 19:45 remaining, a Texans player lofted a shot from about 40 yards out, but Norby stepped up a couple of feet and made a save with two hands.
“He sees some things from his position that allows him to get a good read on the plays,” Martin said. “At halftime, we talked about being aware of the throw-ins by Northwest because they can throw the ball in pretty far. He did a good job of reacting to the ball.”
