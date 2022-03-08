CORINTH -- Lake Dallas sophomore Katie Poppe told herself not to swing.
Denton senior pitcher and Cal commit Ashanti McDade asked the two umpires for an appeal on a check swing on the two pitches prior to Poppe’s game-winning, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning of Monday’s District 6-5A opener.
Final, 10: Lake Dallas 1, Denton 0 Katie Poppe draws a bases-loaded walk to end the game. pic.twitter.com/3m7Xgayb2l— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) March 8, 2022
Both times, the umpire positioned in the infield ruled that Poppe held up her swing. On the next pitch, McDade threw a rise ball out of the strike zone, allowing sophomore Abby Kell to score the game-winning run for a 1-0 Lady Falcon victory at Falcon Field.
“I just thought that I can and I will, and I knew that it was going to be a rise ball and I was not going to swing,” Poppe said. “Ashanti is a great pitcher. In my first three at-bats, I struck out. Automatically, in my fourth at-bat and my fifth at-bat, I was going to do well.”
Poppe’s walk-off walk punctuated a two-out rally in the 10th inning for the Lady Falcons. Kell lined a triple to the right-field wall and senior catcher Shelby Nelson and junior first baseman Mackenzie Wallace were intentionally walked to load the bases. Poppe finished it off moments later.
“It was going to come down to something like that, either side, because it was a battle,” said Amber Britton, Lake Dallas head coach. “Offensively, both teams struggled. But yeah, that was great because we had been swinging at everything high. For her to hold up on those pitches and wait for something to happen, it was a significant thing.”
Poppe’s walk and Kell’s triple spoiled a 22-strikeout performance for McDade. The future Cal Bear retired the first 11 Lady Falcons batters that she faced Monday and went on to allow five hits with five walks, three of which were of the intentional variety.
Although McDade gave the Broncos every chance to win the game, the Lady Falcons’ duo of freshman Zoey Christensen and sophomore Ella Lowe were one pitch better than McDade on Monday. Christensen and Lowe combined to allow four hits with 13 strikeouts and five walks.
Things were looking a little shaky for Christensen in the first inning. Denton had two on with one out after Christensen issued a walk and then a single to McDade. Nelson went out to the pitcher’s mound to chat with Christensen after Brooke Stewart worked the count to 2-1.
But Nelson’s conversation paid off.
Christensen struck out two Broncos in a row to end the frame and retired 17 of the final 20 batters that she faced before handing over the pitching duties to Lowe in the sixth inning.
“They both did their job,” Poppe said. “They produced ground balls, which our defense did a great job of fielding.”
Lake Dallas recorded its first base runner of the game in the fourth after Nelson reached on a dropped pop fly and Wallace followed by reaching on another error by Denton.
Two innings later in the sixth, the Lady Falcons came close to taking the lead. Lake Dallas coaches and players came running out of the dugout on what they all thought was a home run by Nelson. But, the ball hit the outfield wall and Nelson was at second base with a two-out double. Although Lake Dallas didn’t score that inning, Nelson’s double gave the Lady Falcons belief it could tag McDade for a big hit.
“It was windy earlier, and if she didn’t hit it so far in the air, it would have been a home run,” Britton said of Nelson’s double.
Lake Dallas finished the job four innings later.
The Lady Falcons improved to 6-2 overall, 1-0 in district – a complete turnaround over where Lake Dallas was at this point, record-wise, a year ago. Although Lake Dallas made a playoff appearance last season for the first time since 2016, the Lady Falcons were 2-6 through eight games during the 2021 season.
“This is just a great group of girls,” Britton said. “We have a lot of talent this year. Even though this game was long and slow, this will be a good season.”
