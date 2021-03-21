The journey for Lake Dallas senior linebacker Patrick Wenger to commit to McMurry University started with a position change.
One day during the spring of his sophomore year, Wenger was working out in the weight room at Lake Dallas High School when one member of the coaching staff for the Falcons’ football team approached him.
They talked football, which led to Wenger being asked if he was open to changing positions.
For the first two years of his high school career, Wenger was a wide receiver. He was used to catching the ball, scoring touchdowns and taking big hits from opposing defenders. But, the coach suggested to Wenger that he move to linebacker.
Wenger was initially skeptical.
"Me and my parents were questioning it for a little bit, but I just realized that it was better for the team and I get to play more and help my team to attain its goal if I play defense,” he said.
Wenger had more than four months to learn the nuances of his new position. But, he had good mentors. He was taught by the coaching staff on how to read guards, how to read running backs, learn about all of the routes that the skill position players would take, and most importantly, how to tackle.
All of that knowledge helped Wenger to prepare for his first game playing on defense.
Although he admitted that he battled a case of the nerves prior to kickoff of the Falcons’ season opener on Aug. 30, 2019 against Denton, all he wanted to do was to shine under the Friday night lights. He wanted to help his team knock off the Broncos, all while playing alongside some of his closest friends, including current Texas Tech defensive back Kobee Minor.
Wenger finished the game with two tackles, but the Falcons didn’t get the result that they had sought. Denton defeated Lake Dallas in overtime, 37-34.
“I was a little nervous, but after the first game, I was fine,” he said. “I liked it more than wide receiver.”
It was the start of a breakout junior season for Wenger, who went on to earn second team all-district honors for his play at linebacker. He finished the season with 74 tackles, five sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.
"My confidence definitely grew when I got second team all-district," Wenger said. "I started to realize that I could do this, which was playing linebacker. My teammates trusted me and my coaches trusted me to become of the strengths of the defense.”
Wenger wasn’t done racking up the postseason honors. Following his senior season, he earned a spot on the District 7-5A Division II honorable mention team. Wenger played in nine games and finished with 55 tackles, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.
One person who Wenger credited for helping him to become an all-district honoree is the late Bill Cosper.
"He was kind of like all of our second dads," Wenger said. "We would see him every day. We would see him more than our dads sometimes. He would talk to us about anything. He'd always have jokes for everything that he would say. If you were late to practice, he would joke about it. If you didn't wake up, he would call you. He just really knew everything about us."
Cosper was more than a father figure to Wenger. He also served as Wenger’s linebackers’ coach. Wenger appreciated all of the knowledge that Cosper taught him before his sudden death on Jan. 30. Cosper was 61.
The news of Cosper’s death hit Wenger hard. He saw Cosper at a basketball game the Tuesday prior to the coach’s passing. They also talked over the phone that same week.
"It was very tough,” Wenger said. “I heard about it but didn't believe it at first. I didn't know what was going on, but then I heard it from one of the coaches. That's when it kind of hit me.”
Another coach at Lake Dallas that Wenger can’t thank enough is recruiting coordinator Scott Sander.
Late last year, Sander began working with Wenger on the college recruitment process.
One day, Wenger randomly received an information form from McMurry University, located in Abilene, for him to fill out and return to the Warhawks’ coaching staff. They talked over the phone and on Twitter before meeting in person in Abilene for an official visit.
McMurry presented Wenger with his first football offer on Dec. 8. Austin College, located in Sherman, offered Wenger on Feb. 9. But, McMurry proved too good for him to pass up. He committed to McMurry on Feb. 25.
“It just felt good meeting the coaches,” Wenger said. “It just felt at home and they told me how I could affect them in the future and how I could go in there and start playing. There are new coaches there and they are trying to turn it around, get the recruits that they want. It just felt good hearing that.”
