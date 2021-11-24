The Lake Dallas boys basketball team faced tough competition this week in the Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic.
The Falcons had their share of ups and downs, but made significant strides on their way to going 2-2 in a two-day tournament that was held at Frisco Reedy High School, including wins against Dallas Thunder and Burkburnett.
To open tournament play Monday, Lake Dallas (4-2) outlasted Dallas Thunder 57-50. The win advanced the Falcons into the quarterfinals against W.T. White, also Monday. Lake Dallas had moments of brilliance, but the Longhorns’ defensive pressure and shot-making proved too much for the Falcons to overcome in a 76-48 loss.
Senior Jordan Williams scored 17 points to pace Lake Dallas in the loss to W.T. White. Aruna Zuberu had the only two field goals in the first quarter for the Falcons as the Longhorns took a commanding 25-8 lead. Zuberu finished with 12 points.
Despite the large deficit, Lake Dallas continued to fire away. The Falcons made good passes to set up for open looks near the basket. Freshman Jaylen Mayo made a 3-pointer just over two minutes into the second quarter. Williams followed with a layup and a running jump shot.
Lake Dallas returned to the court Tuesday to face Reedy. The Lions proved too much in a 62-48 victory for the host school. Senior Ethan Varin had 13 points to pace Lake Dallas’ scoring attack, followed by 10 from Mayo.
The Falcons finished the tournament on a positive note, earning a 62-52 win over Burkburnett. Varin had a monster effort with 25 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Lake Dallas will return to the court next Tuesday for a non-district road game at North Forney. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
