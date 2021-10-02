CORINTH -- A tight, low-scoring District 7-5A Division II affair unfolded Friday at Falcon Field as Princeton held off Lake Dallas, 14-12, with storms swirling around the Metroplex.
Princeton kicker Kevin Granados hit a pair of 45-yard field goals in the contest, and the Panther defense kept Lake Dallas — and sophomore quarterback Cade Bortem — out of the end zone in the second half.
The biggest play of the game involved the referees, as a potential game-winning touchdown was called back on penalty.
Trailing 14-9, Bortnem hit Javaan Evans in the corner of the end zone for the would-be go-ahead score midway through the fourth quarter, but was called for offensive pass interference. Lake Dallas (3-3 overall, 1-3 district) settled for a field goal, a 43-yard kick hit by Preston Gregg.
That would conclude the evening’s scoring, as both defenses tightened up and kept the opposing offenses at bay.
“From where we were, it looked like [Evans] caught it [cleanly],” said Jason Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “But they threw the flag. I didn’t have a very good angle. They’re out there making calls the best that they can, and that wasn’t why we lost.”
Starting for injured senior Brendan Sorsby, Bortnem flashed the entire repertoire on the Falcons’ opening drive: a deep fade to Evan Weinberg, timing passes on slants and comebacks, and a run off a designed run-pass option. He barely missed giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead when a pass to sophomore Keonde Henry — another pretty fade route thrown by Bortnem — just led Henry out of bounds before securing the catch.
It was an up-and-down night for the sophomore, who was off on a few throws that could have gone for touchdowns – including a third-quarter pass that was just behind receiver Evans and intercepted by Princeton’s Willie Arkansas.
“We just didn’t finish drives,” Young said. “Hats off to Princeton — they played really well. We didn’t get in the end zone and on defense we missed way too many tackles.”
The Lake Dallas ground game was nearly unstoppable, as running back Drew McKinney averaged 6.32 yards per carry and finished with 139 total yards on the ground. McKinney had huge holes all evening, as the Falcon offensive line routinely knocked back the Panthers.
Young couldn’t comment on Sorsby’s injury specifically, but he did acknowledge it was his hand and that the team expected him back this season.
In his place, Bortnem played well, Young said — to the tune of 50% passing and a touchdown.
“I thought he handled the pressure and executed the offense,” Young said. “This was a tough loss for sure. But I’m proud of him. We put him in some tough situations.”
Evans and Weinberg (eight catches, 61 yards) were the only receivers to catch passes from Bortnem in the game. Princeton was led by running back Junior Ombati, a workhorse with 32 carries, 177 yards, and a score.
It’s been an up-and-down district campaign so far for the Falcons, who have struggled in losses to Frisco and Frisco Liberty but looked good against Frisco Lebanon Trail. Young said they are still “in the thick of things,” but had some work to do.
“I mean, we’ve got to beat some really good teams,” Young said. “We’ve got some nagging injuries we’d like to get sorted out and some stuff to work on, for sure.”
Lake Dallas next travels to Denison at 7 p.m. Friday for another 7-5A Div. II contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.