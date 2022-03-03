With the start of the Class 5A playoffs less than a month away, the Lake Dallas boys and girls soccer teams are jockeying for positioning in the District 6-5A standings.
The Lady Falcons appear to be well on their way to qualifying for the postseason.
Lake Dallas entered Tuesday’s game against Justin Northwest with five district wins against two losses and two ties. Senior Chelsea Vilca ensured that Lake Dallas left Falcon Stadium with their sixth 6-5A win of the season. Vilca scored two goals – one in each half – to lift the Lady Falcons to a 2-0 win.
The win moved Lake Dallas (12-5-2 overall, 6-2-2 6-5A) into sole possession of third place and just one game behind second-place Colleyville Heritage (12-3-2, 7-1-2). The Lady Falcons have one fewer loss than fourth-place Birdville (12-5-2, 6-3-1) and are two games ahead of fifth-place Richland (10-8-2, 4-5-1) with four matches remaining in the regular season.
Tuesday’s game was the fifth straight that Lake Dallas has earned at least two points. The Lady Falcons are 4-0-1 over that span with victories over Denton Ryan (5-0), Richland (3-0), Denton (4-0) and a shootout win against Heritage.
Senior Olivia Trotter scored the lone goal in regulation for Lake Dallas against Heritage with senior Presleigh Thiessen picking up the primary assist.
Senior goalkeeper Jaelynn Davis allowed one goal on seven shots and made three saves in the shootout. Lake Dallas won the shootout 4-3.
FALCON BOYS SHUT OUT
That ball didn’t bounce as well for the Lake Dallas boys.
Also on Tuesday, the Falcons were unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss to the Texans.
The only goal of the game was scored with 13 minutes left in the first half. The Texans earned a penalty kick. Trayton Greer’s initial attempt was met by a diving save by the Falcon goalkeeper. But the ball found its way back to Greer, who didn’t miss on his second try.
Northwest came close to making it a two-goal lead late in the second half. With five minutes left in the ballgame, Brayden Bailey hit an absolute boomer from 29 yards out, but the Falcon keeper punched the ball out of harm’s way.
The good news for Lake Dallas (3-4-3 district) is that it maintains its grip on fourth place in the conference standings, though the loss got Northwest (4-5-1) to within one point of the Falcons. Lake Dallas has 14 points through 10 district matches to 13 for Northwest.
