The Lake Dallas girls basketball team welcomed back senior point guard Mackenzie Buss on Tuesday after she missed the previous 10 games because of injury, and it was quite the return.
Buss showed no signs of rust, scoring a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Falcons to a 74-51 non-district win over Little Elm.
“Buss provided a big spark for us (Tuesday),” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “I think the team was super excited to have her back and that along with Buss's energy really helped elevate us last night.
“I think the biggest thing we missed from Buss's absence is her quickness and ability to handle the ball. Being the point guard is a natural position for her and that allowed her teammates to focus on other parts of their game.”
Lake Dallas (11-4) made 11 3-pointers on the night – nine in the first half – and built a 42-19 halftime lead.
Sophomore forward Dylan Koele had a career night, finishing with 16 points. Senior guard Bailey Broughton had 12 points and senior guard/forward Jorja Elliott tallied 10 points.
“I really liked how Dylan played (Tuesday),” Davis said. “We challenged her at the (Lady Grey Wolves Shooters Shoot) tournament to really step up and get tough with the ball. She did that Tuesday. Her ability to knock down shots and get boards inside will really help us moving forward.”
Little Elm (5-6) came alive in the third quarter to score 24 points, but the deficit had already proved too much as the Lady Lobos saw a four-game winning streak come to an end. Junior Amarachi Kimpson and freshman Shiloh Kimpson both scored 16 points.
The win comes a few days after Lake Dallas won all four games for first place in the Lady Grey Wolves Shooters Shoot Girls Basketball Tournament at Killeen Shoemaker High School.
The Lady Falcons defeated Round Rock McNeil twice by scores of 61-59 and 61-31, Johnson 49-24 and Waco High 38-19.
Elliott averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Broughton averaged four assists. Richardson shot 52% on 3-pointers. Buchanan grabbed 5.8 rebounds per contest.
“It was a great bounce back from (the loss to Mesquite Horn),” Davis said. “We watched film to see what we needed to work on and then the girls were able to execute those things last weekend. I was proud to see them compete and play as a team.”
Lake Dallas played at LD Bell on Friday and will open District 6-5A play Tuesday at home against Denton.
Little Elm, meanwhile, traveled to Colleyville Heritage on Friday and will commence District 5-6A play Tuesday at Prosper.
