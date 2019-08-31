Lake Dallas-Braswell.jpg
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Spain

Lake Cities Sun sports reporter Taylor Raglin breaks down Friday's high school football season opener between Lake Dallas and Denton.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments