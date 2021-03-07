The Lake Dallas track and field teams competed in their first meet in nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the second half of the 2020 spring season.
It was a successful return.
Eleven Falcons placed in the top 10 at the Eagle Relays in Decatur on Feb. 25, led by sophomore Aundre Minnifield, who won the boys 100-meter dash in a time of 11.12 seconds.
Lake Dallas’ success came mainly in the sprints.
Freshman Keonde Henry ran to bronze in the 400M (53.79) and was part of the 4x100 relay that took eighth (4:11.87). Nikidian Gray, a sophomore, Trey Buss, a sophomore, and Dylan Jahnke, a senior, comprised the remainder of the relay.
Gray also placed seventh in the 300M low hurdles (43.83), while Buss tied for fifth in the boys triple jump (38-4) and also took seventh in the 110M high hurdles (18.52).
Jahnke ran to 10th in the 400M dash (58.8).
On the girls’ side, Lake Dallas senior Kelsi Vonnahme earned silver in the 300M hurdles (49.42).
The Lady Falcons had three juniors place in the top 10
Ashley Machuca took sixth in the girls pole vault with a clearance of 7-6.
Gracie Parnell ran to sixth place in the 100M in a time of 12.93.
Emma McCollum was seventh in the 100M hurdles, crossing the finish line in a time of 18.83.
Lake Dallas is scheduled to host a track meet on March 11.
