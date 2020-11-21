Jordan Williams

Lake Dallas’ Jordan Williams attempts to dribble the ball out of the backcourt during a home game last season against Denton Ryan.

 Photo courtesy of Lake Dallas ISD

Lake Dallas’ boys basketball team has split a pair of games to tip off the 2020-21 season.

On Tuesday, Lake Dallas couldn’t overcome a rough second quarter in a 69-49 home loss to Melissa. The Cardinals outscored the Falcons 21-5 in the second quarter after Melissa held a slim 15-12 lead after the first quarter. Melissa outscored Lake Dallas by one point in the second half.

Senior Kenny Williams poured in 19 points to pace the Falcons. Junior Jordan Williams contributed eight points. Senior Kyle Sasser and junior Ethan Varin each had seven points. Jace Crawford tallied four points, followed by senior Mike Brown and junior Tyson Collier with two each.

On Nov. 13, Lake Dallas (1-1) started fast and didn’t look back in a 63-40 rout of Saginaw. The Falcons led 16-5 after the first quarter then used a 15-8 second-quarter run to increase their lead to 31-13 at the half.

Williams led all scorers with 21 points. Varin and Williams also reached double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Brown added six points, followed by freshman Ty Sasser with four, Kyle Sasser with two and Collier with one. 

Prior to Thanksgiving, Lake Dallas hosts Carter Riverside at 12:30 p.m. Monday and Midlothian Heritage at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

