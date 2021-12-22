Gains in the weight room translated into gains on the field for the Lake Dallas football team this season.
Led by a massive improvement on offense, the Falcons won four games this season – three more than a year ago when Lake Dallas went 1-8 – in Jason Young’s first season as head coach. That improvement didn’t go unnoticed. Lake Dallas was rewarded with a total of five selections onto the District 7-5A Division II team, as voted on by other coaches in the conference.
Lake Dallas senior kicker Preston Gregg earned a superlative, having been named the district’s special teams player of the year. He went 37-of-38 on extra points, 8-of-9 on field goals – going a perfect 4-of-4 on field goals of at least 40 yards – and had 29 kickoffs for touchbacks.
Senior outside linebacker Godwin Ugochukwu was named to the first team at his position after totaling 95 tackles – five for loss – and averaging 8.4 stops per game.
Three Falcons earned their way onto the second team – senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby, junior wide receiver Niki Gray and senior punter Harley Fuller.
Sorsby was limited to seven games because of injury. But when healthy, he showed that he was one of the most improved players in the Dallas area this season. Sorsby passed for 1,316 yards, rushed for 823 yards and accounted for 29 total touchdowns.
Gray was one of Sorsby’s main targets in the passing game, catching 28 balls for 522 yards and six touchdowns.
Fuller had 31 punts, averaging 34.4 yards per boot with a long of 63 yards.
Frisco Liberty junior quarterback Keldric Luster was named district MVP.
