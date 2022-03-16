This season ushered in change for the Lake Dallas boys basketball team.
Former Lewisville head coach Brian Miller was hired by Lake Dallas last summer to take over the reins of its boys basketball program.
Although the Falcons finished the season with 10 wins and didn’t make the playoffs, Lake Dallas made big strides under its first-year coach. The Falcons won three district games – two more than the previous two seasons combined – and defeated Justin Northwest 45-39 on Dec. 21 to snap a 17-game conference losing streak.
That improvement didn’t go unnoticed.
Other coaches in District 6-5A rewarded Lake Dallas for its improvement, as the Falcons earned a total of five selections on the all-district team.
Seniors Ethan Varin and Jordan Williams were both named to the second team. Varin returned to Lake Dallas’ lineup after missing significant time his junior season due to injury, and went on to average 12.4 points on 37% shooting on 3-pointers, in addition to 4.1 rebounds. Williams posted similar numbers in his final season in a Falcon uniform, finishing with 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in a season in which he provided tremendous versatility.
The future of Lake Dallas boys basketball will be centered around the trio of junior Trey Buss and freshmen Jadon Jones and Jaylen Mayo. All three players showed this season that they are ready to handle the competition of the varsity game and were subsequently awarded with spots as all-district honorable mentions.
Buss provided an athletic presence around the rim, averaging 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks to go along with 5.9 points per game. Jones recorded 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Mayo contributed a per-game average of 5.4 points.
