The Lake Dallas girls basketball team came into the Caprock Classic on a roll. And all that the Lady Falcons did in Lubbock was add to their recent hot streak.
Lake Dallas won all four games in the Lubbock Caprock Classic, defeating Class 5A's No. 2 Lubbock Cooper 62-53 in Friday's championship game to earn its 13th straight win.
Led by tournament co-MVP Mackenzie Buss, Lake Dallas (18-4) jumped out to an 18-15 lead at the end of first quarter and never looked back.
Buss finished with a game-high 22 points. Jorja Elliott, who was named to the all-tournament team, poured in 21 points.
Lake Dallas advanced to the championship game after rallying to defeating 5A's No. 22 Lubbock Monterey, 62-20, in the semifinals.
Monterey came out on fire, outscoring Lake Dallas by three points in the first quarter to take a 19-16 lead. But the Lady Falcons quickly turned the tables on the Plainsmen, outscoring Monterey 18-13 in the second quarter before Lake Dallas rallied from a six-point second-half deficit to rally for the win.
Buss finished with 20 points, while Camryn Richardson contributed 15 points in the victory.
On Thursday, Lake Dallas started fast and rode a strong defensive effort to earn a 54-44 victory over Frenship.
Buss and Elliott each poured in 14 points for the Lady Falcons, who led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 29-17 at halftime.
To commence tournament play, Lake Dallas had little trouble with Abilene Wylie in a 78-48 victory, also on Thursday.
Elliott scored 18 points. She was of four Lady Falcons who attained double figures in scoring, joined by 15 points from Buss, 12 from Bailey Broughton and 11 from Allie Buchanan.
Lake Dallas dominated on both ends of the court to race out to a 19-8 lead at the end of first quarter, and the Lady Falcons continued to pad that advantage throughout the contest.
The Lady Falcons resume District 6-5A play Tuesday at Birdville and will host Grapevine at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.