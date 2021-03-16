CORINTH – Lake Dallas juniors Bailey Buckner, Pilar Flores, Presleigh Thiessen and Olivia Trotter ran straight toward the Lady Falcon fans who filled the stands at Falcon Stadium and asked one supporter to take their picture.
Trotter came into this season with one goal in mind: Navigating the Lady Falcons through the gauntlet that is District 6-5A and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Mission accomplished.
Trotter scored a breakaway goal with less than 15 minutes left in regulation to seal a 2-0 victory for Lake Dallas against Richland on Monday night, officially punching the Lady Falcons’ ticket into the Class 5A playoffs.
“We knew had some big competition and we knew that it was going to be a lot different,” she said. “Just because we finished first last year, we didn’t want to let our guard down. We really wanted to work harder and be just as good, if not better, than last year. It worked out for us.”
Trotter’s reference to first place alludes to Lake Dallas’ finish atop the 8-5A standings a year ago, which would have clinched a spot in the playoffs for the Lady Falcons. But, the current COVID-19 pandemic forced the rest of the season to be cancelled, leaving Lake Dallas to think what could have been.
Facing an uncertain offseason, Lake Dallas had to adjust to new health and safety protocols that had been put in place the University Interscholastic League – as well as a new district.
With biennial district alignment placing Lake Dallas into 6-5A along with state power Grapevine, Birdville, Colleyville Heritage and Richland, the message that Lady Falcons head coach Nathan Davis had for his team entering this season was: Get into the playoffs and then see what they can do.
And get in his Lady Falcons did.
But, qualifying for the postseason didn’t come without some nervous moments.
Lake Dallas (12-7-2 overall, 7-6 District 6-5A) took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Grace Read kicked home a rebound, a play that was initiated by a corner kick by senior Addison Buesing.
The goal provided a big sigh of relief to a Lady Falcon squad that generated scoring chance after scoring chance, only to be denied by Richland sophomore keeper Marissa Guymon. Guymon’s biggest save of the game came midway through the first half, with her being in perfect position to stop a redirection off the foot of Trotter.
“Their keeper was on point,” Davis said. “That’s what it was. Their keeper was all over the place, making good save after good save.”
With its season on the line, Richland applied more offensive pressure on Lake Dallas in the second half. The Lady Royals came close to netting the equalizer on several occasions. But, thanks to a goal-saving maneuver by a Lady Falcon defender and one strike of the crossbar shortly thereafter by Richland, the Lady Falcons still clung to a one-goal lead.
“We got out of our game,” Davis said. “We didn’t possess the ball like we wanted. I knew that they were going to come at us because they had to win. So, they had to pull out all the tricks, put as many people forward as possible. We were able to adjust how we set up. Then, we were able to get one on them. I told my forward to play high and hopefully we would get a free ball. We got it with Olivia, and that was a huge goal to put a two-goal deficit on them.”
Trotter helped Lake Dallas breathe a little easier.
The Lake Dallas forward dribbled the ball up the left wing, got around a defender and went unabated toward the goal where she kicked the ball into the net to give the Lady Falcons a 2-0 lead.
“As soon I got past her, I knew that it was my chance,” Trotter said. “I didn’t want to be too far away from the net, because the further away that you are, the smaller the goal is. I waited for the perfect moment. I knew that she was coming up behind me and I went for it, and soon as I placed it, I knew that it was going in.
“It felt so good. I could see the excitement on my teammates’ faces. I knew we had it by then.”
Lake Dallas will face Wichita Falls Rider in the bi-district round at 5 p.m. March 25 at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls. It will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Lake Dallas and Rider played to a 3-3 tie Jan. 5. They also battled to a 1-1 tie last season.
“It’s not a foreign place to us, but I look forward to it being a tough matchup,” Davis said.
