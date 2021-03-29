Lake Dallas freshman Keonde Henry captured first place in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 51.54 seconds March 26-27 at the Decatur Fit N Wise Invitational.
That time vaulted Henry into the third-fastest time recording by a District 6-5A male runner in the 400m, trailing only Denton Ryan senior Jackson Parrish and Northwest sophomore Andrew Lutkenhaus. Parrish and Lutkenhaus are tied for first at 50.59.
Lake Dallas sophomore Nikaidian Gray took fifth in the boys 300m hurdles in a time of 43.13.
On the girls’ side, senior Kelsi Vonnahme placed seventh in the long jump with a distance of 15-11.25 and helped the 4x100 to cross the finish line in fourth place in a time of 52.04 and the 4x400 in seventh in a time of 4:39.1. Vonnahme teamed with juniors Mackenzie Buss and Jorja Elliott, and sophomore Madelyn Hirneise in the 4x100, and with Elliott, senior Edith Branch and sophomore Emma Hirneise in the 4x400.
Sophomore Altyn Bartley paced Lake Dallas in the throwing events, recording a toss of 32-3 in the shot put, which was good for sixth overall.
Ashley Machuca, a junior, cleared 8-6 in the pole vault. She placed eighth.
Lake Dallas placed eighth in both the boys and girls team standings. Burleson Centennial, with 226 points, ran away with the girls team title, defeating runner-up Aledo (112.5) by 113.5 points. Host Decatur (135) edged second-place finisher Argyle (125) to win the boys division.
Now, Lake Dallas turns its attention to the postseason.
The Falcons will travel to Justin Northwest this week for the District 6-5A meet. Preliminaries will be held Wednesday (field events begin at 9 a.m., running events at 5 p.m.), while the finals are set for Thursday (field events start at 1 p.m., running events at 5).
Lake Dallas is ranked in the top 5 of five events in District 6-5A, according to athletic.net.
Buss owns the top distance in the girls triple jump (37-9.5) and third in the high jump (5-2). Henry is third in the boys 400m. Bartley (32-10) is third in the girls shot put. Machuca is tied with Denton senior Gwen Shugart and Grapevine sophomore Kelsey Gilbreth for third in the pole vault (8-6).
