WICHITA FALLS – More than 30 minutes after the Lake Dallas girls basketball team lost 63-42 to Amarillo in the Region I-5A final, the Lady Falcons emerged from the locker room and made their way back to the court at Kay Yeager Coliseum.
Lady Falcons head coach Jordan Davis told her players and members of the coaching staff to lock hands as they took one final walk on the court this season from the scorer’s table toward their fans. Moments later, they gathered at center court for one final team huddle.
For as heartbreaking as the end of the season was for Lake Dallas, Davis took a moment to reflect on all of the team’s accomplishments.
This season, the Lady Falcons didn’t lose one District 6-5A game for the second straight season and won 28 consecutive games prior to Saturday’s loss to the Sandies – one game short of going to the state tournament. Lake Dallas earned the right to play Amarillo after beating Lubbock Monterey 65-53 in Friday’s regional semifinal.
“This team will go down as one of my all-time favorites,” Davis said. “The ride that they have given us coaches, this town, athletic trainers, it was an historic ride. We went to the regional semifinals two years ago for the first time in school history and go to the regional finals for the first time in school history this year. This team has absolutely nothing to hang their heads about.”
The momentum of Friday’s win against Monterey carried over into the first quarter of Saturday’s regional final. Lake Dallas (33-5) was having success with 3-point shooting. Lady Falcons junior guard Camryn Richardson had the hot hand in the early going, burying three of her four 3s in the first quarter, and coupled with a running jumper and a layup from senior Bailey Broughton, Lake Dallas took a 15-4 lead with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
“It kind of carried over from Friday,” Davis said. “Amarillo got a couple of buckets late in the quarter to shorten it, but offensively, we had a really good first quarter.”
Richardson poured in 12 points. Senior point guard Mackenzie Buss led all scorers with 14. Buss and senior Jorja Elliott were named to the all-tournament team.
However, frustration soon began to set in for the Lady Falcons.
For as efficient as Lake Dallas’ offense was to start the game, shots began to stop falling for the Lady Falcons. Amarillo adjusted defensively, using two-man traps and taking away driving lanes to the basket for Lake Dallas. The Lady Falcons shot 6-of-38 over the final three quarters after making 6-of-8 from the field in the first quarter.
“Amarillo’s defense is annoying,” Davis said. “They play really great defense and they’re really well-coached, very fundamentally sound. Just their long length and getting their hands in lanes on our passing lanes and making the game shorter kind of frustrated us.”
Another reason for Lake Dallas’ struggles was the length of Amarillo’s defenders. Senior Briley Barnes and junior McKenzie Smith made life tough for the Lady Falcons near the basket as Lake Dallas missed several shots within 5 feet as the game progressed with Barnes and Smith each contributing one block apiece.
For as much as Lake Dallas was struggling near the basket, Amarillo was heating up from the field. Sophomore point guard Jada Graves found sophomore Taytum Bell cutting to the basket and Bell finished with a layup, giving the Sandies their first lead of the game at 22-20 with 52 seconds left in the first half.
Foul trouble also plagued Lake Dallas.
Buss picked up her third personal foul after driving into an Amarillo defender underneath the basket with 2:38 left in the first half. Elliott, who poured in 30 points in Friday’s win against Monterey, fouled out in the second half. Elliott was held to five points on 1-of-10 shooting.
Lake Dallas senior Najhaia McCoy answered with two free throws less than 10 seconds later to forge a 22-22 halftime tie.
Lake Dallas had chances to retake the lead but missed several shots near the basket. The Lady Falcons were held to one field goal in the third quarter – a Buss runner – and it came with 50 seconds left.
Amarillo, on the other hand, was distancing itself from Lake Dallas. The Sandies spread out the Lady Falcons defense and used that spacing to both attack the rim and to free up their perimeter shooters.
Amarillo was paced by Barnes’ 10-point, 10-rebound effort.
Frustration started to also set in for the Lake Dallas coaching staff. Davis was unhappy with an offensive foul that was called on Broughton and received a warning from a game official. With 3:27 left in the fourth quarter, another foul that went against Lake Dallas again drew the ire of Davis, who was issued a technical foul.
Buss, in a show of support for her head coach, exchanged a hug with Davis.
“She pretty much said, ‘I see you coach and I’m not going to stop fighting for y’all,’” Davis said. “Just trying to go down swinging and doing the best that I could. But I just wanted to know how much I love them and how much I was going to fight for them whenever really everything was not going our way.”
