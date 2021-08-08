The Lake Dallas volleyball team is embracing a return to normality.
Despite having last season delayed by one month last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Falcons managed to get in a season, albeit a modified one, under the direction of head coach Kristinn Holbrooks.
Lake Dallas won’t have to wait until September to start this season. The Lady Falcons are slated to commence the 2021 campaign on Tuesday at Denton Braswell. The first home match of the season for Lake Dallas is scheduled for Aug. 17 against Krum.
The Lady Falcons must replace six players that were lost to graduation, including outside hitter Candace Collier, setter Karen Melvin, defensive specialist McKenna Marrs and middle blocker Macie Banks. But, Lake Dallas has players that are ready to step up and contribute for a squad that finished last season with a 7-12 overall record and a 4-10 mark in District 6-5A.
Senior outside hitters Caelyn Gunn, an all-district first team performer as a junior, and Ashley Machuca, an honorable-mention selection, have led by example during practice, Holbrooks said. Last season, Gunn recorded 222 kills, 229 digs and 24 service aces. Machuca, who is the school record holder in the girls pole vault, had 78 digs and 59 kills.
“The growth that I have seen from Caelyn and Ashley over the last three years is amazing and I could not ask for more as a coach, Holbrooks said. “They lead on and off the court through communication, setting and showing expectations and leading by examples.”
Juniors Emma and Maddy Hirneise will provide experience on the back row for Lake Dallas, and they will be joined by sophomore Deborah Oh.
Lake Dallas will look to sophomore Reagan Hamm to handle the setting duties following the loss of Karen Melvin to graduation and Georgia Stinson to transfer.
The Lady Falcons will have a new look at middle blocker after losing all-district performer Macie Banks to graduation. But Lake Dallas is in good hands. Senior Haiden Torblohm, junior Rachel Armstrong, junior Altyn Bartley and Jillian Shelton are battling it out for playing time.
This season marks the return of tournaments. Tournaments weren’t allowed by the UIL in 2020 due to socially-distancing guidelines that it passed for that school year. The Lady Falcons will compete in three tournaments in August – Aug. 13-14 at Wimberley, Aug. 19-21 at Richardson Berkner and Aug. 26-28 at Argyle.
“Pumped,” Holbrooks said. “I think any program sees a lot of growth during tournament season. We are very fortunate to travel out of town for one of three tournaments this year. We are going to Wimberley. I am excited to see us grow as a team and as players.”
For as grateful as Lake Dallas was to be able to play volleyball, the end of the season proved to be bittersweet as the Lady Falcons missed the playoffs for the first time in at least seven years. Part of it can be attributed to the gauntlet that is District 6-5A. Reigning conference champion Denton, runner-up Grapevine, Colleyville Heritage and Birdville all had winning percentages greater than .600. Grapevine lost to eventual Class 5A state champion Lovejoy in the state semifinals. Denton was a regional finalist.
“The leadership that our seniors have shown and the work our entire program has put in this spring has helped us mentally prepare for the task at hand,” Holbrooks said. “Not making the playoffs left a very bitter taste in the returnees’ mouths. We have had that discussion yet this season. We are trying to focus on the process and taking on mini goals each match in order to reach that big goal at the end of the season.”
