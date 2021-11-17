The Lake Dallas girls basketball team came into Tuesday’s home game against Mansfield Timberview a little banged up.
Senior point guard Mackenzie Buss suffered a posterior crucial ligament injury in her right knee during a Nov. 12 game against Burleson Centennial and is expected to miss at least a few weeks. Senior forward Allie Buchanan didn’t play Tuesday after being poked in the eye in a recent game against Waco La Vega. Senior guard Bailey Broughton broke her nose during the first minute of a Nov. 11 game against Mansfield Lake Ridge, but she suited up Tuesday night.
Injuries and all, Lake Dallas had a game to play Tuesday. And the Lady Falcons wanted to prove that a 51-43 win against the Lady Wolves in the area round of the Class 5A playoffs last season was no fluke. But 23 turnovers and a lack of a scoring punch did in Lake Dallas in a 48-35 loss.
Broughton handled the point-guard duties in Buss’ absence. Wearing a face mask, she handled Timberview’s double teams rather well, set up her teammates for shots and added four points to boot.
“She’s a trooper,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “And I know that she hates that mask and it’s got to be uncomfortable. But she’s committed to being out there. She wants to out there. She wants to be playing. And she’s out there doing it. In practice Monday, we were doing a drill and she got popped in the nose, but is just taking it and moving forward. That’s the kind of kid that she is.”
The game was there for the taking in the first half.
Lake Dallas senior guard Jorja Elliott buried a 3-pointer with to tie the score at 8 with 1:28 left in the first quarter. She finished with seven points.
Timberview answered with a 6-2 run to end the first frame and then unleashed heavy defensive pressure in the second quarter on Lake Dallas. The Lady Wolves used double teams and traps to try and unnerve the Lady Falcons. The strategy paid off as Timberview opened the second frame on an 11-0 run to take a 25-10 lead after a running jump shot by Desiree Wooten.
In an attempt to stop the bleeding, Lake Dallas called a timeout.
The Lady Falcons proceeded to answer with a big run of their own. Broughton made a short pass to junior guard Camryn Richardson and Richardson buried a 3-pointer to jump-start a 9-0 run for Lake Dallas. Richardson again answered the call late in the quarter, sinking a corner 3 to cap off the spurt and bring the Lady Falcons (5-2) to within 25-19.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Davis said. “They’re going to make runs, but we’ve got to be able to stop it and make one of our own and I think that we did that. So, that was a positive going into the half. Unfortunately, later in the game, we didn’t stop those runs. But it’s stuff that we can watch film and learn from.”
Another reason why Lake Dallas stayed within striking distance of Timberview (5-2) was the grit of junior forward ShaDiamond Wilson. Wilson scrapped for rebounds on both ends of the court, battled for a steal that she turned into a fastbreak opportunity and also showed a scorer’s touch. Wilson led all Lady Falcons in scoring with 10 points.
“ShaDiamond has hit the weight room,” Davis said. “She’s done some iron therapy. Whenever she can get in there and get some and-ones and rebounds, that’s really good for us.”
But Lake Dallas went cold from the field in the second half and scored just 16 points. The Lady Wolves clung to a 27-20 lead in the third quarter and then proceeded to separate themselves from Lake Dallas. Chrishawn Coleman made a 3-pointer 38 seconds into the fourth quarter to give the visitors a commanding 43-27 lead.
Tuesday’s loss for the Lady Falcons comes on the heels of Lake Dallas finishing in third place in the Lady Spartan Classic at Burleson Centennial with a 3-1 record. Elliott was named to the all-tournament team.
